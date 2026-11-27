Manoj Bajpayee recalled meeting Naseeruddin Shah while drunk at Bandit Queen’s wrap party.
Shah had initially been considered for the role of Man Singh.
The actors later worked together in the film Drohkaal.
Manoj Bajpayee has recalled an awkward first meeting with Naseeruddin Shah, saying he was drunk and kept pestering the senior actor with questions at the wrap-up party of Bandit Queen. The incident took place in Delhi, where Shah had been invited by the film’s director, Shekhar Kapur. Bajpayee said his repeated questions about English theatre irritated Shah so much that his friends feared the veteran actor might hit him.
In a conversation with The HFF News, Bajpayee looked back on the evening and explained how alcohol had made him unusually persistent. Shah had initially been considered for the role of Man Singh in Bandit Queen but turned it down. Bajpayee eventually played the character, and Kapur invited Shah to the wrap-up party to meet the actor who had taken on the role.
Manoj Bajpayee recalls pestering Naseeruddin Shah
“I was quite a rebellion back then, and at the time of Bandit Queen’s wrap up party, Naseer sahab (sir) was in Delhi around that time. So, Shekhar Kapur (filmmaker and director of Bandit Queen) invited him over, and said, ‘Come, also meet the boy who played your role.’ So, he came, and by the time he arrived, we had already consumed free alcohol. I was also drunk. Naseer sahab would do English plays back then, and I got stuck on that topic: ‘Why do you do English theatre?’ I would follow him everywhere and ask the same question.”
Bajpayee said Shah was trying to avoid him as he continued asking the same question. His friends, meanwhile, attempted to keep the situation from escalating. Recalling Shah’s reaction, the actor said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to this person’. So, that incident was so ingrained his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye’ (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.”
Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah later worked together
The two actors eventually shared screen space in Drohkaal. Bajpayee recalled that Shah recognised him immediately on the film’s set, bringing up the awkward encounter from the Bandit Queen party. What began as an uncomfortable introduction eventually became the start of a professional association.
About Bandit Queen
Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen was based on the life of Phoolan Devi, with Seema Biswas playing the lead role. Bajpayee played Man Singh, while Nirmal Pandey, Rajesh Vivek and Saurabh Shukla were among the film’s other cast members.
The film received several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.