Bajpayee said Shah was trying to avoid him as he continued asking the same question. His friends, meanwhile, attempted to keep the situation from escalating. Recalling Shah’s reaction, the actor said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don’t want to talk to this person’. So, that incident was so ingrained his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye’ (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.”