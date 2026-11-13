Honey Trehan To Direct Bandit Queen 2, Exploring Phoolan Devi’s Post-Prison Years

Producer Bobby Bedi contrasted the two projects by noting that while Kapur’s original focused on sexual violence and vengeance, the sequel will shift its gaze to Devi's existence once she walked free from prison. “It’s about a woman who has survived an extraordinary life and what she chooses to do thereafter,” he stated. A central plank of the script will be her relationship with her future husband, Umed Singh. "Her love story with Umed Singh is an important part of this film. Her personal life, her fight for women’s rights, and becoming a member of Parliament twice are all part of this journey. There is so much more to her life than what people have seen in Bandit Queen," Bedi noted.