Donald Trump has praised Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond.
Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond actor.
Trump had earlier commented on Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's past romance.
President Donald Trump offered words of encouragement to Robert Pattinson after the actor was tapped to take over the iconic role of James Bond. While speaking with members of the press in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump simultaneously revisited a 2012 tweet in which he weighed in on Pattinson's former romance with Kristen Stewart, according to The New York Post.
When asked for his opinion on Pattinson, Trump initially had a staffer pull news coverage about the actor prior to commenting. As The New York Post reports, just before examining the documents brought by aide Natalie Harper, Trump questioned the political leanings of the newest 007. “Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,” he asked aloud.
While looking over the articles, Trump noted, “I always like people that like me.” Included in the stack of printouts was a 2012 social media post in which Trump offered unsolicited dating advice to the actor. Reading the old post out loud, the president recited, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch.”
Donald Trump's Earlier Comments On Pattinson
He followed up by noting, “This was a long time ago.”
Back then, Stewart, Pattinson’s Twilight co-star and girlfriend at the time, had made headlines for her infidelity. Operating as a reality television personality at that stage, Trump repeatedly commented on the couple's turmoil, publishing close to a dozen posts about them within a single month, continuing his commentary even through their brief reconciliation before their permanent split.
Robert Pattinson Is The Seventh James Bond
Pattinson is now the seventh star to essay the iconic spy, carrying forward a cinematic lineage launched by Sean Connery in 1962’s Dr. No. Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film from Amazon MGM.
Brosnan joins a growing chorus of Pattinson’s past collaborators applauding his casting as the new 007. His Tenet screen partner Elizabeth Debicki, alongside Twilight alum and former franchise antagonist Rami Malek, have both exuberantly hailed his arrival in the spy saga. Brad Pitt also welcomed his casting.
Confirming Pattinson as the franchise’s next leading man finally quells the feverish industry rumor-mongering, which had floated contenders ranging from Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult to Josh O'Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and even Harry Styles.