Dhanush and Mammootty’s O.M Operation Mole has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of its theatrical release. The film has collected ₹65.55 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at ₹76 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached ₹106.25 crore, including ₹30.25 crore from overseas markets. However, the crime thriller witnessed another decline in its daily earnings on Wednesday, November 25.