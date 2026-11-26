O.M Operation Mole earns ₹4.10 crore on Day 6, down 24.1%.
Dhanush and Mammootty’s film crosses ₹65.55 crore India net collections.
Worldwide gross reaches ₹106.25 crore, including ₹30.25 crore overseas.
Dhanush and Mammootty’s O.M Operation Mole has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office within six days of its theatrical release. The film has collected ₹65.55 crore net in India, with its domestic gross standing at ₹76 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached ₹106.25 crore, including ₹30.25 crore from overseas markets. However, the crime thriller witnessed another decline in its daily earnings on Wednesday, November 25.
O.M Operation Mole earns ₹4.10 crore on Day 6
According to Sacnilk, O.M Operation Mole collected ₹4.10 crore net across languages on Wednesday from 6,115 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹2.60 crore through 3,364 shows, while Telugu screenings added ₹1.25 crore from 1,625 shows. The Hindi version earned ₹25 lakh through 1,126 shows. Overseas collections for the day stood at ₹75 lakh.
The film recorded a 24.1% decline compared with Tuesday’s India net collection of ₹5.40 crore. Its six-day domestic earnings now stand at ₹65.55 crore. Tamil remains its biggest market, contributing ₹46.90 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹16.15 crore and Hindi at ₹2.50 crore.
The film opened with ₹18.10 crore on Friday, followed by ₹15.75 crore on Saturday and ₹15.90 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to ₹6.30 crore on Monday before falling further on Tuesday and Wednesday.
O.M Operation Mole explores tribal exploitation and caste realities
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film follows IPS officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi), who leads an investigation into a red sandalwood smuggling network. She recruits undercover operative Pazhani (Dhanush), who enters the gang run by Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya (Mammootty). The operation eventually leads to the network’s mastermind, Abdul Hameed (Naseeruddin Shah).
Beyond the crime narrative, the film examines the poverty that pushes tribal workers in the Jawadhu Hills and surrounding regions into illegal tree-cutting. Its portrayal of their exploitation and police violence also brings questions of social hierarchy, caste and institutional power into the discussion. However, these concerns do not receive the sustained examination they demand.
What Outlook India thought of O.M Operation Mole
In its review, Outlook India rated the film 2 out of 5 stars. The review acknowledged its ambition and the difficult questions it raises about poverty, police brutality and institutional accountability, but found that the screenplay struggled to give these themes enough space.
Sai Pallavi was identified as the film’s strongest performer, while Dhanush and Mammootty were noted for their screen presence. However, the review criticised the rushed storytelling, underdeveloped character arcs and lengthy runtime, concluding that the film needed a more disciplined screenplay.