SA20 India Day 2026 will be held in Mumbai on December 1 at 12:00 IST
Eight cricketers, including Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and Kane Williamson, will attend
The event will be streamed live on the SA20 League's YouTube channel
The SA20 League will host its annual India Day event in Mumbai on December 1, bringing together eight cricketers from South Africa and overseas ahead of the tournament's upcoming season.
The event will begin at 12:00 IST on Tuesday, with league commissioner Graeme Smith, former South African internationals and players from the six SA20 franchises scheduled to attend.
The league announced the details through its official X account, confirming that the programme would be held in Mumbai. The event will also be streamed live on the SA20 League's official YouTube channel.
While the host city has been confirmed, the organisers have not disclosed the specific venue.
SA20 India Day 2026: Date, Time And Live Streaming Details
SA20 India Day 2026 is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, in Mumbai, with proceedings beginning at 12:00 IST. The event will be streamed live on the SA20 League's official YouTube channel.
The event is part of the league's engagement with its Indian audience. All six SA20 franchises are owned by groups that also own IPL teams. The franchises are MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Which Cricketers Will Attend SA20 India Day 2026?
Eight cricketers have been confirmed for the Mumbai event. The list includes former South African internationals Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and Allan Donald.
Smith will attend as the SA20 commissioner, while Donald will be present following his appointment as Joburg Super Kings' bowling coach for the 2027 season. He replaces Eric Simons in the role.
The three other confirmed players are Kane Williamson, Ryan Rickelton and Nandre Burger, who are contracted to SA20 franchises for the upcoming campaign.