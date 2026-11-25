Durban's Super Giants Appoint Kane Williamson As Head Coach For SA20 2027

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 25 November 2026 6:52 pm

Kane Williamson is set to make his head coaching debut with Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2027, replacing Lance Klusener. Welcoming him back, DSG shared the message "Familiar colours. New Role. One Super Giant ambition" on X

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 25 November 2026 6:52 pm

File photo of New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrating a century against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2025. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

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