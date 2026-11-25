Kane Williamson is set to make his head coaching debut with Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2027
DSG welcomed Williamson back on X with the message, "Familiar colours. New Role. One Super Giant ambition"
Williamson previously scored 343 runs in 15 matches for DSG and will begin his new assignment against Pretoria Capitals on January 19
Kane Williamson is set to begin a new chapter in his cricket career, taking up his first head coaching assignment with Durban's Super Giants (DSG) ahead of the SA20 2027 season.
The former New Zealand captain will replace Lance Klusener, who has been part of the franchise since the competition's inaugural edition in 2023.
DSG welcomed Williamson's appointment on X with the message, "Familiar colours. New Role. One Super Giant ambition. Kane Williamson takes his first step into head coaching."
The franchise also described the move as the former New Zealand captain's first step into head coaching, marking a new phase in his association with the team.
The 35-year-old previously represented the franchise in the 2025 and 2026 seasons and will now move into the coaching setup.
Williamson's appointment comes after he began exploring opportunities beyond international cricket.
He announced his retirement from the international game in June 2026, ending a career that began in 2010. In October 2025, he joined IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as a strategic advisor.
The former New Zealand skipper will work alongside director of cricket Tom Moody at DSG. The franchise's coaching staff will also include Ryan Cook as batting coach, Bharat Arun as fast-bowling coach, Carl Crowe as spin-bowling coach and Kushen Kishun as fielding coach.
Williamson brings an impressive international record to his new position. He finished as New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Test cricket, with 9,515 runs in 110 matches at an average of 54.06.
His ODI tally stands at 7,256 runs from 175 appearances, while he scored 2,575 runs in 93 T20Is. He ranks fourth and second respectively on New Zealand's all-time ODI and T20I run-scoring lists.
He has continued playing franchise cricket following his international retirement. His last appearance in the T20 format came in January 2026, when he turned out for Rajshahi Warriors in the Bangladesh Premier League.
For DSG, the coaching change follows a difficult run in the SA20. The franchise's best finish came in the 2024 season, when they reached the final but ended as runners-up.
They have otherwise struggled to progress beyond the league stage, including in their most recent campaign, where three wins from 10 matches left them fifth in the standings.
Williamson's first assignment with DSG will be the 2027 SA20 campaign, which begins for the franchise with a fixture against Pretoria Capitals on January 19.