Kane Williamson lauds Shubman Gill’s hunger and determination to improve
The duo developed a strong bond during their time with Gujarat Titans
Williamson helped Gill arrange practice sessions in Auckland ahead of the India Test series
Shubman Gill's preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand have received praise from one of the finest batters of the modern era, Kane Williamson. The former New Zealand captain revealed that Gill regularly reaches out to him to discuss batting and understand different aspects of the game.
Their association dates back to their time together at Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the two developed a strong relationship. Ahead of the two-match Test series, Williamson also revealed how he helped the Indian skipper prepare for the challenging conditions in New Zealand by arranging practice sessions before the tour got underway.
Kane Williamson Praises Shubman Gill's Hunger to Improve
Williamson described Gill as a dedicated student of the game who constantly looks for opportunities to improve his batting. He revealed that their conversations often revolve around technical aspects and different situations a batter encounters during a match.
"Look, he is a lovely human being and a proper student of the game. Our relationship goes back a long way, from our time together at Gujarat Titans, and he keeps reaching out from time to time to discuss batting. We have had numerous conversations about the different nuances of the game, and his appetite to grow and improve as a batter is commendable," Williamson told Times of India.
The former New Zealand skipper also highlighted Gill's willingness to put inextra work before important assignments, adding that his desire to keep learning makes him stand out.
Williamson Reveals How He Helped Gill Prepare for New Zealand Tests
Gill arrived in Auckland ahead of the Indian squad alongside young pacer Gurnoor Brar to get additional practice before the lengthy New Zealand tour. Williamson revealed that he helped organise training sessions for his former Gujarat Titans teammate so that he could become familiar with the conditions.
"He arrived early in Auckland and wanted to start preparing well before the long series. So I helped arrange a few days of practice for him to ensure he got some work in before the series started. He constantly wants to improve, so it's no surprise that his career is on an upward curve. As I said, his hunger and appetite to constantly improve set him apart," Williamson added.
Williamson also backed Gill to enjoy batting in New Zealand, describing him as a world-class batter capable of adapting to challenging conditions. With the two-match Test series approaching, Gill will look to translate his extensive preparation into performances and lead India to a successful overseas campaign.