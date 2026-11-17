A US judge has struck down Trump's plan to impose a four-year admission limit on foreign students and a 240-day limit on foreign journalists.
The judgment preserves Duration of Status, allowing eligible international students to remain in the US for the length of their authorised academic programmes.
India remained the largest source of international students in the US, with 339,435 students enrolled in 2025–26, despite a 6 per cent decline.
The ruling preserves the existing Duration of Status system, preventing the US government from imposing a four-year admission limit on foreign students and a 240-day limit on foreign journalists under the vacated rule.
A US federal judge has struck down the Trump administration's rule seeking to impose fixed periods of stay on foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, preventing the introduction of a four-year admission limit for students and a 240-day limit for foreign media representatives.
In a November 16 judgment, US District Judge F Dennis Saylor IV of the District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) final rule in its entirety, finding that the rule was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act. He also held that its restrictions on academic mobility exceeded the department's statutory authority. The decision preserves the existing Duration of Status (D/S) framework, under which eligible international students can remain in the US while pursuing their authorised academic programmes.
The ruling has particular significance for Indians, who continue to be the largest source of international students in the US. It also protects the existing admission framework for eligible Indian journalists working in the country on visas issued to foreign media representatives.
What was Trump's visa policy and whom did it affect?
The dispute centred on the Duration of Status system, which governs how long certain foreign nationals can remain in the US. Under this arrangement, eligible F-1 international students are generally permitted to stay for the duration of their authorised academic programmes, including qualifying practical training after completing their studies. J-1 exchange visitors can remain for the duration of their approved exchange programmes, while I visa holders representing foreign media can remain for the period authorised for their journalistic activities.
Duration of Status is different from visa validity. A visa allows a foreign national to seek entry into the US, while their period of authorised admission determines how long they can remain in the country under the conditions of their programme or work.
The Trump administration sought to replace this arrangement through a DHS final rule published on July 17, 2026. The final rule would have limited F-1 students' admission to their programme end date or four years, whichever was earlier. J-1 exchange visitors would also have faced a maximum admission period of four years, subject to the requirements of their exchange programmes. Students and exchange visitors requiring additional time would have had to apply for an extension of stay.
For foreign journalists holding I visas, the final rule would have imposed an initial admission period of up to 240 days, or until their assignment was completed, whichever was earlier. Eligible journalists could apply for extensions, but would face additional administrative requirements.
The administration justified the changes on grounds of national security, immigration oversight and preventing fraud, Reuters reported on September 14. The final rule would also have restricted F-1 students from changing academic concentrations, transferring institutions and pursuing additional qualifications at the same or a lower academic level.
Why did the US judge strike down the rule?
The legal challenge was brought by a coalition of higher education organisations, labour unions and journalists' representatives, including NAFSA: Association of International Educators, the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the American Federation of Teachers and The NewsGuild-CWA.
The organisations argued that DHS had failed to adequately justify the restrictions, assess their consequences and consider less restrictive alternatives to address immigration fraud and national security concerns.
In his judgment, Saylor questioned why the department had not considered strengthening the existing Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which collects and maintains information on international students and exchange visitors through reporting obligations imposed on educational institutions and programme sponsors.
The judge said DHS had failed to explain how introducing a discretionary renewal system after a student had spent four years in the US would meaningfully improve its ability to detect fraud, or how its benefits would outweigh the costs of abandoning the existing system.
The court also found that the restrictions on academic mobility were not reasonably related to the purpose of the F-1 visa programme. The judge noted that the rules could prevent students from pursuing PhD programmes, obtaining joint degrees, changing their academic concentrations or enrolling in another qualification at the same or a lower academic level.
"Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity -- providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States -- that Congress sought to permit and encourage," Saylor said.
The court granted the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment, rejected the government's cross-motion and vacated the final rule under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which allows courts to set aside unlawful federal agency actions.
What does the ruling mean for Indian students and journalists?
According to the Institute of International Education's (IIE) Open Doors 2026 report, released on November 16, India remained the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, with 339,435 students reported during the 2025–26 academic year. This accounted for 29.6 per cent of the international student population, although the number declined by 6 per cent from the previous year.
The figures include 182,201 Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), a programme that allows eligible international students to gain temporary practical work experience related to their field of study. Graduate enrolment fell by 34 per cent to 116,609, while undergraduate numbers declined by 1 per cent to 39,711.
For Indian students pursuing postgraduate degrees and doctoral research, the judgment means they will not face the proposed four-year admission ceiling or the additional extension-of-stay requirements under the vacated rule. It also removes the proposed restrictions that could have affected students changing academic specialisations, pursuing joint degrees or enrolling in additional qualifications.
The ruling also preserves the existing admission framework for eligible Indian journalists working in the US on I visas. These are non-immigrant visas issued to representatives of foreign media organisations undertaking qualifying journalistic activities in the country. The proposed 240-day admission period could have created additional uncertainty for foreign correspondents whose reporting assignments required longer stays.
NAFSA confirmed that the November 16 judgment is a final decision on the merits of the case, going beyond the September 14 preliminary injunction that had temporarily blocked implementation of the rule. The government may separately appeal the final judgment, and the existing framework will remain in force unless the ruling is stayed or reversed.