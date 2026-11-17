In a November 16 judgment, US District Judge F Dennis Saylor IV of the District Court for the District of Massachusetts vacated the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) final rule in its entirety, finding that the rule was arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act. He also held that its restrictions on academic mobility exceeded the department's statutory authority. The decision preserves the existing Duration of Status (D/S) framework, under which eligible international students can remain in the US while pursuing their authorised academic programmes.