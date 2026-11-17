Washington's most unsettling security warnings do not always arrive with the certainty of an imminent attack. Sometimes they come as fragments of intelligence: intercepted communications, suspected targets and plans that officials are still trying to assess. The latest warning facing the Trump administration is particularly disturbing. US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing options to target senior American officials in Washington with a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon, even as officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the ability or intention to carry out such an operation. The intelligence, reported by CNN on November 16, has triggered contingency planning, but US officials have stressed that it does not point to an imminent attack.