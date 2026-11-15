Bahrain's Defence Force accused Iran of pursuing a systematic hostile approach against the kingdom and said its air defence systems had intercepted several aerial threats.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had launched six drones targeting a US radar installation in Bahrain, although neither Washington nor Manama confirmed the alleged strike.
The developments come amid continuing US-Iran tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz and American military installations in the Gulf remaining key points of contention.
Bahrain’s Defence Force has accused Iran of continuing a “systematic hostile approach” towards the kingdom through what it described as criminal attacks, as the Gulf nation reported intercepting several Iranian aerial threats on Sunday. The statement came amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted a US radar installation at a military base in Bahrain using six drones. Neither Bahraini nor US authorities immediately confirmed the alleged strike on the radar facility.
In a statement issued by its General Command, the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several aerial attacks before they could reach their intended targets. It accused Iran of pursuing a systematic hostile approach through attacks targeting Bahraini territory and said its military units remained at the highest level of readiness to defend the kingdom.
The developments followed two potential-threat alerts issued by Bahrain’s Interior Ministry earlier on Sunday, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. The warnings were the first such alerts since September, according to Reuters. The ministry did not initially specify the nature of the threat.
Iran Claims Attack On US Radar Installation In Bahrain
Iran’s IRGC claimed on Sunday that it had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar facility at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain. Iranian state media reported the claim, describing the operation as retaliation for what Tehran called hostile US actions. The allegation came two days after Iran claimed to have struck another US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain.
The US military had denied the earlier claim, saying its forces intercepted two Iranian drones without damage. There was no immediate confirmation from Washington or Manama that the latest alleged attack had struck the radar installation. Bahrain’s military, meanwhile, said its air defence systems had intercepted several aerial threats before they reached their targets.
Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, making it an important part of Washington’s military presence in the Gulf. Iranian attacks targeting facilities associated with US forces in the region have heightened security concerns among Gulf states, particularly as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue.
US-Iran Tensions Keep Gulf Region On Alert
The latest developments come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets on 28 February 2026. A ceasefire reached in April was followed by renewed fighting after negotiations faltered, despite a memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides in June.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of contention between Washington and Tehran. The strategic waterway is a vital route for global energy and commodity shipments, and disputes over navigation and security have featured prominently in negotiations between the two sides. Reuters reported that the US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports amid the diplomatic impasse.
Bahrain has urged residents to remain alert and follow official safety instructions as its military maintains a heightened state of readiness. With Iran claiming to have targeted US military infrastructure and Bahrain reporting intercepted aerial attacks, the latest developments underline the continuing risk of the conflict spreading across the Gulf.