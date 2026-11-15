Bahrain’s Defence Force has accused Iran of continuing a “systematic hostile approach” towards the kingdom through what it described as criminal attacks, as the Gulf nation reported intercepting several Iranian aerial threats on Sunday. The statement came amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted a US radar installation at a military base in Bahrain using six drones. Neither Bahraini nor US authorities immediately confirmed the alleged strike on the radar facility.