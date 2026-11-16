Houthis Capture Key Positions In Southern Yemen As Government Forces Pull Back

Houthis seize territory as government forces retreat towards Aden.
Fighting threatens coastal routes near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
Renewed clashes mark a setback for Saudi-backed forces.
Houthi fighters have seized territory along Yemen’s southern coast after Saudi-backed government forces withdrew to defend Aden, abandoning Dhubab airport and positions near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.
The latest advances come as the US-Iran conflict reignited Yemen's long-running civil war this summer, drawing Saudi Arabia back into confrontation with the Houthis, who have expanded their control over large parts of the country.
After launching a counter-offensive in October, Yemen's internationally recognised government announced on Sunday that its forces would pull back from areas near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping route, to concentrate on defending the southern port city of Aden, Reuters reported.
Five Yemeni military personnel said on Monday that Houthi fighters had reached Khor Omairh on the southern coast, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Aden. The fighters were also reported to be around 25 km (16 miles) from government positions at Qawah, another coastal area.
Meanwhile, residents in Aden said government security forces had increased checkpoints across the city and were checking people's identities. Aden has served as the government's seat of power since the Houthis captured Sanaa in 2014.
The pullback is a major setback for the Saudi-backed campaign against the Houthis, who have launched ballistic missile attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities since the Yemen war resumed.
Reason Behind The Ongoing Yemen Conflict
Yemen's civil war began in September 2014, when the Houthis, a Zaidi Shia group with close ties to Iran, seized the capital, Sanaa. The takeover forced the government to move south to Aden.
In March 2015, Saudi Arabia led an Arab military coalition that intervened in support of the government, carrying out thousands of air strikes against Houthi positions.
After several relatively calm years, fighting resumed in July when Saudi-backed government forces launched air strikes on Sanaa International Airport to stop a Houthi delegation from landing in the capital.
The conflict escalated further in September as Houthi fighters pushed forward along Yemen's Red Sea coast, taking control of areas that included the strategic port city of Mocha. Their subsequent advances also left the city of Taiz under their control.