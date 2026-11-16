Who Is Ahmad Tibi, The Palestinian-Israeli Lawmaker Named Knesset Deputy Speaker?

Veteran Arab lawmaker Ahmad Tibi has been named a temporary deputy speaker of Israel's Knesset
A former adviser to Yasser Arafat, Tibi has represented Palestinian citizens of Israel in parliament since 1999
Avigdor Lieberman has separately been appointed head of the Knesset's temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
Ahmad Tibi, a veteran Arab lawmaker and leader of Israel's Ta'al party, has been named among the temporary deputy speakers of the Knesset, as the country's newly elected parliament reshuffles its leadership following the October 27 election. The appointments come alongside the selection of opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman as chairman of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Israel's Knesset Arrangements Committee approved a slate of nine temporary deputy speakers on Monday, including Tibi, who represents the Joint List. The decision followed objections from lawmakers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. Lieberman, meanwhile, was approved as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which oversees Israel's military, intelligence services and foreign policy.
From Medicine To Politics
Born on December 19, 1958, in Taibeh, Israel, Tibi trained as a physician and qualified as a gynaecologist before entering politics. His political career has also been closely connected with Palestinian leadership. In 1993, following the Oslo Accords, he became a special adviser to then Palestinian Authority president Yasser Arafat, a position he held until 1999.
He founded the Arab Movement for Renewal, known as Ta'al, in 1996 alongside a group of Arab academics. First elected to the Knesset in 1999, he has remained a prominent representative of Palestinian citizens of Israel and has served as deputy speaker during earlier parliamentary terms.
His appointment comes after Arab-led parties made significant gains in the October election. The Joint List won 11 seats, while the United Arab List (Ra'am) secured eight, giving the two groupings a combined 19 seats in the 120-member parliament. Their representation has become important in the ongoing efforts to form Israel's next government.
Lieberman's Return To A Key Security Role
Lieberman, meanwhile, brings extensive ministerial experience to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, which he founded in 1999, has served as Israel's foreign minister, defence minister and finance minister. He is currently part of the opposition bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu's government.
Following his appointment, Lieberman said he intended to summon the chiefs of the Israel Defense Forces, Mossad, Shin Bet and the police commissioner before the committee. He also raised questions about coordination between the police and Shin Bet, military conscription and the defence budget.
A New Parliamentary Balance
The appointments reflect the changing political arithmetic in the 26th Knesset, which was sworn in on November 10. President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government after the election produced no clear parliamentary majority.
Tibi's elevation gives an Arab-led parliamentary alliance a place in the Knesset's leadership, while Lieberman's appointment places a former defence minister at the head of one of its most influential committees. Lieberman has not become Speaker of the Knesset; Amir Ohana continues to hold that position pending the scheduled parliamentary vote.