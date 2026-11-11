Arab Lawmakers Take Centre Stage As Israel's New Knesset Opens Amid Political Turmoil

The Joint List won 11 seats and the United Arab List (Ra'am) secured eight, surpassing the previous record of 15 seats held by Arab parties in March 2020. The Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) also identified the new Knesset as having a record number of non-Jewish lawmakers and women. The 19-seat figure refers to the combined strength of the two Arab-led lists, not an ethnic classification of all their elected members.