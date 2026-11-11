Arshdeep Singh Traded To MI: A Look Back At His Record-Breaking 8-Year Career With Punjab Kings

Arshdeep leaves as the most successful bowler in PBKS history, becoming the only player to cross the 100-wicket milestone for the franchise.
Making his debut in 2019 as a Rs 20-lakh acquisition, the left-arm pacer evolved from a promising youngster into an automatic playing XI selection.
Just four games shy of reaching 100 appearances for Punjab, he ends his stint at 96 matches before donning the iconic blue and gold ahead of IPL 2027.
Arshdeep Singh will soon don the iconic blue and gold of the Mumbai Indians, following a blockbuster trade with the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. In a direct player swap, Punjab has traded their premier pacer in exchange for MI's Hardik Pandya.
Ending weeks of media speculation, the IPL officially announced the trade on Wednesday, November 11.
Calling Arshdeep an 'OG King' is hardly an overstatement. He made his IPL debut with the franchise in 2019, arriving fresh off a U-19 World Cup victory under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid.
The left-arm pacer was originally acquired by the then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at his base price of a mere Rs 20 lakh.
The then 19-year-old played just three matches in his debut season, picking up three wickets with best bowling figures of 2/43 under the captaincy of R Ashwin.
Even in his second season, Arshdeep Singh wasn't a regular in the team, playing only eight matches. His wicket-taking abilities were not fully developed by then, as he only managed to take 9 wickets at an average of 24.22.
However, the 2021 season turned out to be his breakthrough with the franchise. With 18 wickets in the season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings, only behind Mohammed Shami (19).
Since that season, Arshdeep has been a mainstay for the team and an automatic choice in the playing XI.
Arshdeep Singh's Career At Punjab Kings
|Tournament
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|IPL (Overall)
|96
|95
|2032
|3111
|111
|5/32
|5/32
|28.02
|9.18
|18.3
|2
|1
|0
|IPL 2026
|14
|14
|318
|541
|14
|3/22
|3/22
|38.64
|10.2
|22.7
|0
|0
|0
|IPL 2025
|17
|16
|350
|518
|21
|3/16
|3/16
|24.66
|8.88
|16.6
|0
|0
|0
|IPL 2024
|14
|14
|302
|505
|19
|4/29
|4/29
|26.57
|10.03
|15.8
|1
|0
|0
|IPL 2023
|14
|14
|305
|493
|17
|4/29
|4/29
|29.0
|9.69
|17.9
|1
|0
|0
|IPL 2022
|14
|14
|300
|385
|10
|3/37
|3/37
|38.5
|7.7
|30.0
|0
|0
|0
|IPL 2021
|12
|12
|248
|342
|18
|5/32
|5/32
|19.0
|8.27
|13.7
|0
|1
|0
|IPL 2020/21
|8
|8
|149
|218
|9
|3/23
|3/23
|24.22
|8.77
|16.5
|0
|0
|0
|IPL 2019
|3
|3
|60
|109
|3
|2/43
|2/43
|36.33
|10.9
|20.0
|0
|0
|0
Season-by-Season Salary and Auction Status
In 2019, Kings XI Punjab acquired the uncapped teenager at his base price of just ₹20 lakh. After establishing himself as a reliable death-overs specialist, he secured a massive 1,900% pay rise when Punjab retained him for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction.
His value skyrocketed again in 2025, when PBKS used the Right to Match (RTM) card to re-acquire him for a staggering ₹18 crore. Finally, ahead of IPL 2027, he carried that elite ₹18 crore price tag into a blockbuster direct player swap to the Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya.
|Season
|Franchise
|Salary
|Acquisition / Retention Status
|2019
|Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS)
|₹20 Lakh
|Bought at base price in the 2019 Player Auction as an uncapped domestic player.
|2020
|Kings XI Punjab
|₹20 Lakh
|Retained by the franchise ahead of the mini-auction.
|2021
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|₹20 Lakh
|Retained on his existing uncapped contract.
|2022
|Punjab Kings
|₹4 Crore
|Retained as an uncapped player ahead of the 2022 Mega Auction, securing a 1,900% pay rise.
|2023
|Punjab Kings
|₹4 Crore
|Retained ahead of the mini-auction.
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|₹4 Crore
|Retained ahead of the mini-auction.
|2025
|Punjab Kings
|₹18 Crore
|Released before the 2025 Mega Auction, then re-acquired via Right to Match (RTM).
|2026
|Punjab Kings
|₹18 Crore
|Retained at his auction price ahead of the 2026 season.
|2027
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|₹18 Crore
|Traded from PBKS to MI in a direct player swap for Hardik Pandya.
During his eight-season stint with the Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh claimed 111 wickets, making him the only bowler in franchise history to cross the 100-wicket milestone.
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who represented the team from 2008 to 2013, sits in second place with 84 wickets, followed closely by Sandeep Sharma in third.
Top Wicket-Takers For Punjab Kings
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|Arshdeep Singh
|2019-2026
|96
|95
|2032
|338.4
|2
|3111
|111
|5/32
|28.02
|9.18
|18.3
|2
|1
|0
|Piyush Chawla
|2008-2013
|87
|87
|1784
|297.2
|2
|2237
|84
|4/17
|26.63
|7.52
|21.23
|1
|0
|0
|Sandeep Sharma
|2013-2022
|61
|61
|1345
|224.1
|8
|1740
|73
|4/20
|23.83
|7.76
|18.42
|2
|0
|0
|Axar Patel
|2014-2018
|73
|72
|1527
|254.3
|2
|1888
|69
|4/21
|27.36
|7.41
|22.13
|1
|0
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|2019-2021
|42
|42
|962
|160.2
|1
|1324
|58
|3/15
|22.82
|8.25
|16.58
|0
|0
|0
|Parvinder Awana
|2012-2014
|38
|38
|861
|143.3
|2
|1191
|48
|4/30
|24.81
|8.29
|17.93
|2
|0
|0
|Irfan Pathan
|2008-2010
|42
|42
|898
|149.4
|3
|1166
|47
|3/24
|24.8
|7.79
|19.1
|0
|0
|0
|Kagiso Rabada
|2022-2024
|30
|30
|678
|113.0
|0
|1010
|41
|4/33
|24.63
|8.93
|16.53
|2
|0
|0
|Harpreet Brar
|2019-2026
|51
|48
|859
|143.1
|1
|1145
|37
|4/30
|30.94
|7.99
|23.21
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Curran
|2019-2024
|36
|36
|731
|121.5
|0
|1228
|36
|4/11
|34.11
|10.07
|20.3
|1
|0
|0
|Mohit Sharma
|2016-2018
|37
|37
|743
|123.5
|0
|1139
|33
|3/23
|34.51
|9.19
|22.51
|0
|0
|0
|Rahul Chahar
|2022-2024
|36
|36
|764
|127.2
|1
|1024
|32
|3/23
|32.0
|8.04
|23.87
|0
|0
|0
Arshdeep Singh was just four matches shy of crossing the 100-match mark for Punjab Kings. Had he not been traded to the Mumbai Indians, he would have become the first player in franchise history to reach the coveted milestone. Nevertheless, he departs as the most-capped player in Punjab Kings history.
Most Matches For Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh - 96
Piyush Chawla - 87
David Miller - 84
Glenn Maxwell - 77
Axar Patel - 73
The promising rookie who first took centre stage for Punjab back in 2019 now departs for Mumbai as an undisputed franchise legend.