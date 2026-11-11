Arshdeep Singh Traded To MI: A Look Back At His Record-Breaking 8-Year Career With Punjab Kings

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Arshdeep Singh departs Punjab Kings as their greatest bowler after an unforgettable eight-season journey. Acquired for just Rs 20 lakh in 2019, the pacer claimed a record-breaking 111 wickets across 96 matches, cementing a legendary legacy before joining Mumbai Indians

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Arshdeep Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of Nicholas Pooran
Arshdeep Singh is the highest wicket-taker for the Punjab Kings Photo: X/IPL
Summary of this article

  • Arshdeep leaves as the most successful bowler in PBKS history, becoming the only player to cross the 100-wicket milestone for the franchise.

  • Making his debut in 2019 as a Rs 20-lakh acquisition, the left-arm pacer evolved from a promising youngster into an automatic playing XI selection.

  • Just four games shy of reaching 100 appearances for Punjab, he ends his stint at 96 matches before donning the iconic blue and gold ahead of IPL 2027.

Arshdeep Singh will soon don the iconic blue and gold of the Mumbai Indians, following a blockbuster trade with the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. In a direct player swap, Punjab has traded their premier pacer in exchange for MI's Hardik Pandya.

Ending weeks of media speculation, the IPL officially announced the trade on Wednesday, November 11.

Calling Arshdeep an 'OG King' is hardly an overstatement. He made his IPL debut with the franchise in 2019, arriving fresh off a U-19 World Cup victory under the guidance of coach Rahul Dravid.

The left-arm pacer was originally acquired by the then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) at his base price of a mere Rs 20 lakh.

The then 19-year-old played just three matches in his debut season, picking up three wickets with best bowling figures of 2/43 under the captaincy of R Ashwin.

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India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Arshdeep Singh (left) and Seniour journalist Vimal Kumar (right) with Arshdeep Singh's father (extreme right) - AP and X
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have reached an agreement for a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP
Deal Locked! Hardik Pandya Joins PBKS For Rs 18 Crore, Arshdeep Finds New Home In MI

By Outlook Sports Desk

Even in his second season, Arshdeep Singh wasn't a regular in the team, playing only eight matches. His wicket-taking abilities were not fully developed by then, as he only managed to take 9 wickets at an average of 24.22.

However, the 2021 season turned out to be his breakthrough with the franchise. With 18 wickets in the season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings, only behind Mohammed Shami (19).

Since that season, Arshdeep has been a mainstay for the team and an automatic choice in the playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh's Career At Punjab Kings

TournamentMatInnsBallsRunsWktsBBIBBMAveEconSR4w5w10w
IPL (Overall)9695203231111115/325/3228.029.1818.3210
IPL 20261414318541143/223/2238.6410.222.7000
IPL 20251716350518213/163/1624.668.8816.6000
IPL 20241414302505194/294/2926.5710.0315.8100
IPL 20231414305493174/294/2929.09.6917.9100
IPL 20221414300385103/373/3738.57.730.0000
IPL 20211212248342185/325/3219.08.2713.7010
IPL 2020/218814921893/233/2324.228.7716.5000
IPL 2019336010932/432/4336.3310.920.0000

Season-by-Season Salary and Auction Status

In 2019, Kings XI Punjab acquired the uncapped teenager at his base price of just ₹20 lakh. After establishing himself as a reliable death-overs specialist, he secured a massive 1,900% pay rise when Punjab retained him for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

His value skyrocketed again in 2025, when PBKS used the Right to Match (RTM) card to re-acquire him for a staggering ₹18 crore. Finally, ahead of IPL 2027, he carried that elite ₹18 crore price tag into a blockbuster direct player swap to the Mumbai Indians for Hardik Pandya.

SeasonFranchiseSalaryAcquisition / Retention Status
2019Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS)₹20 LakhBought at base price in the 2019 Player Auction as an uncapped domestic player.
2020Kings XI Punjab₹20 LakhRetained by the franchise ahead of the mini-auction.
2021Punjab Kings (PBKS)₹20 LakhRetained on his existing uncapped contract.
2022Punjab Kings₹4 CroreRetained as an uncapped player ahead of the 2022 Mega Auction, securing a 1,900% pay rise.
2023Punjab Kings₹4 CroreRetained ahead of the mini-auction.
2024Punjab Kings₹4 CroreRetained ahead of the mini-auction.
2025Punjab Kings₹18 CroreReleased before the 2025 Mega Auction, then re-acquired via Right to Match (RTM).
2026Punjab Kings₹18 CroreRetained at his auction price ahead of the 2026 season.
2027Mumbai Indians (MI)₹18 CroreTraded from PBKS to MI in a direct player swap for Hardik Pandya.

During his eight-season stint with the Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh claimed 111 wickets, making him the only bowler in franchise history to cross the 100-wicket milestone.

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who represented the team from 2008 to 2013, sits in second place with 84 wickets, followed closely by Sandeep Sharma in third.

Top Wicket-Takers For Punjab Kings

PlayerSpanMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR4510
Arshdeep Singh2019-202696952032338.4231111115/3228.029.1818.3210
Piyush Chawla2008-201387871784297.222237844/1726.637.5221.23100
Sandeep Sharma2013-202261611345224.181740734/2023.837.7618.42200
Axar Patel2014-201873721527254.321888694/2127.367.4122.13100
Mohammed Shami2019-20214242962160.211324583/1522.828.2516.58000
Parvinder Awana2012-20143838861143.321191484/3024.818.2917.93200
Irfan Pathan2008-20104242898149.431166473/2424.87.7919.1000
Kagiso Rabada2022-20243030678113.001010414/3324.638.9316.53200
Harpreet Brar2019-20265148859143.111145374/3030.947.9923.21100
Sam Curran2019-20243636731121.501228364/1134.1110.0720.3100
Mohit Sharma2016-20183737743123.501139333/2334.519.1922.51000
Rahul Chahar2022-20243636764127.211024323/2332.08.0423.87000

Arshdeep Singh was just four matches shy of crossing the 100-match mark for Punjab Kings. Had he not been traded to the Mumbai Indians, he would have become the first player in franchise history to reach the coveted milestone. Nevertheless, he departs as the most-capped player in Punjab Kings history.

Most Matches For Punjab Kings

  • Arshdeep Singh - 96

  • Piyush Chawla - 87

  • David Miller - 84

  • Glenn Maxwell - 77

  • Axar Patel - 73

The promising rookie who first took centre stage for Punjab back in 2019 now departs for Mumbai as an undisputed franchise legend.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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