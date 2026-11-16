Gadi Eisenkot demands an investigation into Benjamin Netanyahu’s office over alleged interference in Israel’s October 27 elections.
Channel 12 reports allege Netanyahu’s chief of staff was involved in a complaint that led to three Ra’am party members being arrested.
The controversy deepens Israel’s political crisis as Netanyahu and Eisenkot face challenges in securing the 61 seats needed to form a government.
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot remain in office amid allegations of election interference involving his office and the arrests of members of an Arab-led political party ahead of the October 27 elections.
The allegations, reported by Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, have triggered a political confrontation between the two leaders at a time when efforts are underway to form Israel's next government. Eisenkot has demanded an immediate investigation, accusing Netanyahu and his aides of threatening Israeli democracy.
Al Jazeera reported that Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 had alleged on Sunday that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, approached the police commissioner's office on the eve of the election with a complaint against members of the United Arab List (Ra'am) party.
Norden allegedly directed police officers to an intelligence source who had previously worked in Netanyahu's office. Acting on the information provided, around 14 police officers reportedly raided the homes of three Ra'am members without warrants and arrested them on suspicion of bribery to incentivise voting.
Netanyahu subsequently launched a campaign against Arab-led parties throughout election day. After these parties secured a record 19 seats, the prime minister also levelled unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud against them, Al Jazeera reported.
The three men were subsequently released after police found that the information provided by the alleged intelligence source was unfounded.
The Channel 12 report further alleged that David Zini, head of Israel's internal intelligence agency Shin Bet, had approached the attorney general's office seeking permission to wiretap five Palestinian-Israeli members of the Knesset on election day over suspected election interference. The request was subsequently rejected.
“The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” Eisenkot wrote on X.
He added, “I call for an immediate investigation into the affair and for the police and the Shin Bet to immediately clarify the details that have been published.”
Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israeli army, has been tasked with forming the country's next government. His remarks came hours after representatives of the two leaders held discussions on the possibility of establishing a national unity government.
Netanyahu's Likud party rejected Eisenkot's criticism, describing his statement as “outrageous incitement” against the prime minister.
Netanyahu's office rejected the allegations, saying that Norden had received criminal information and put the individual who provided it in touch with the police as part of his duty. It denied that he had any further involvement, saying he had not spoken to police intelligence officials or others involved in the investigation.
The latest confrontation follows Eisenkot's criticism of Netanyahu's election campaign. On Friday, the opposition leader accused the prime minister of promoting a “racist and violent” campaign against Palestinian citizens of Israel in an attempt to retain power.
Netanyahu renewed his appeal to Eisenkot on Saturday to join a unity government. However, Eisenkot dismissed the proposal as a “bluff”, even as he confirmed that discussions had taken place between his Yashar party and Likud over the possibility of forming a shared government.
Neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's bloc has secured the 61 seats required to form a government.