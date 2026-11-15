Israel Targets Hamas Military Leadership Again, Killing Newly Appointed Rafah Chief

Israel's military and Shin Bet said they killed Samir Abu Younis, commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade, in an overnight strike in southern Gaza
Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said Abu Younis helped plan and oversee the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel
The killing comes amid continuing Israeli operations despite the October 2025 ceasefire
Israel's military and domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet said on Sunday, that they had killed Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of Hamas' Rafah Brigade, in an overnight airstrike in southern Gaza. Hamas confirmed his death, with its military wing saying he was among the commanders involved in planning and overseeing the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.
Abu Younis had assumed command of the Rafah Brigade around two months ago after his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed in an Israeli strike on September 15. He was also a member of Hamas' General Military Council, according to the group's Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Israeli military said Abu Younis had directed attacks against Israeli civilians and troops and was involved in rebuilding Hamas' military capabilities. It said precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance were used in the operation. These claims were made by the Israeli military and have not been independently established.
Strike In Southern Gaza
The strike took place in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to local medical sources cited by Reuters. Medics said the attack hit Abu Younis on a street and wounded other people. The Israeli military identified the target as a senior commander in Hamas' military wing before confirming his identity.
Al-Qassam Brigades said Abu Younis had joined its military wing in 1991 and held several senior operational positions in Rafah. Its account of his role in planning the October 7 attack was separate from Israel's allegations about his recent military activities.
His killing marks another change in the leadership of Hamas' Rafah Brigade. Abu Obeid, whom he replaced, had taken command after Israel killed his predecessor, Muhammad Shabana, in May 2025.
Ceasefire Under Strain
The killing comes despite the ceasefire in Gaza that took effect in October 2025. While the truce halted large-scale fighting, Israeli strikes and other military operations have continued, with both sides accusing each other of violations.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing Gaza's Health Ministry, reported that 22 Palestinians were killed and 90 injured in conflict-related incidents between November 3 and 9. The reported Palestinian death toll since the ceasefire began had reached 1,613 by Friday.
The latest strike underscores the continuing Israeli campaign against Hamas' military leadership even as the ceasefire framework remains in place. Israel has maintained that Hamas must disarm and Gaza must be demilitarised before reconstruction can proceed.