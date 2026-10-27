From Gaza To Iran: What Israel’s Election Means For India’s West Asia Balancing Act

Israel’s October 27 election comes amid continuing regional tensions involving Gaza and Iran.
India must balance defence and technology cooperation with Israel against its economic, energy and diaspora interests in the Gulf, as well as connectivity projects involving Iran’s Chabahar port.
A change in Israeli leadership may affect Gaza diplomacy, relations with Arab countries and the prospects for IMEC.
Israel’s October 27 election, which International affairs think tank Chatham House termed as the “referendum on the legacy of 7 October,” comes at a consequential moment for India’s engagement with West Asia, where the wars involving Gaza and Iran, uncertainty over regional normalisation and disruptions to trade routes have raised the stakes for New Delhi.
India has deepened its strategic partnership with Israel, expanding cooperation in defence, technology and security, while remaining heavily invested in the Gulf for energy, trade, investment and the welfare of its expatriate population.
It also maintains a relationship with Iran that serves distinct connectivity and strategic interests with involvement in the Chabahar Port.
A change in Israeli leadership could alter the diplomatic climate surrounding these relationships, but it would not automatically change India’s policy.
The larger question is whether New Delhi can protect its interests across a region where developments in one conflict can have consequences far beyond its immediate theatre.
Stakes Go Beyond The India-Israel Partnership
India’s relationship with Israel has acquired greater strategic depth over the past decade. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in February 2026, the two countries elevated their relationship to a “Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity”.
The joint statement outlined expanded cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, space, agriculture, water management and critical technologies. Both sides also committed to advancing negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement and discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
These commitments give India a strong incentive to preserve continuity in bilateral ties, irrespective of the outcome of Israel’s election.
Yet the economic geography of India’s West Asia policy extends much further. India’s trade with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reached approximately $178.63 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, while the region hosts around 10 million Indian nationals.
The Gulf is also a major source of energy imports, investment and remittances.
Gaza: The Diplomatic Cost Of Regional Instability
The future of Gaza matters to India because it affects both its relationship with Israel and its standing among Arab countries and the wider developing world. The humanitarian consequences of the conflict, questions over post-war governance and the future of Palestinian statehood remain central to regional diplomacy.
A new Israeli government could alter the terms of engagement on ceasefire arrangements, humanitarian access and negotiations over Gaza’s future. Greater willingness to pursue a political settlement could ease tensions with Arab partners and create space for broader regional cooperation.
Alternatively, continuity in a more confrontational approach could prolong diplomatic disagreements and complicate initiatives involving Israel and its Arab neighbours.
For India, the distinction between its bilateral partnership with Israel and its position on Palestine is particularly important. New Delhi has expanded cooperation with Israel while continuing to support a negotiated two-state solution, under which an independent and sovereign Palestine coexists with Israel in peace and security.
This position also shows India’s interest in maintaining credible relations across the Arab world, where the Palestinian question carries considerable political and diplomatic significance.
Iran: Where India’s Strategic Autonomy Faces Its Hardest Test
The Israel-Iran confrontation presents a more direct challenge to India’s ability to maintain relationships with countries on opposing sides of a regional conflict.
India’s partnership with Israel is deep. Its relationship with Iran, meanwhile, has a different strategic logic. Tehran provides India with a channel to Afghanistan and Central Asia, while the development of Iran’s Chabahar port has been intended to improve regional connectivity while bypassing Pakistan.
These relationships are not interchangeable. India can deepen cooperation with Israel without abandoning its interests in Iran, but a sustained confrontation between the two countries makes that separation harder to maintain.
An incoming Israeli government could change the emphasis it places on military pressure, deterrence and diplomacy towards Iran. But even a change in leadership would not necessarily remove the underlying strategic confrontation.
Strategic autonomy, in this context, is not simply a diplomatic slogan. It is the practical ability to preserve decision-making freedom when the actions of one partner threaten the interests India shares with another.
The Gulf: India’s Economic And Diplomatic Anchor
India’s ties with the Gulf provide the clearest explanation for why New Delhi cannot view Israel’s election in isolation.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia are major trade and investment partners, while Qatar and other Gulf countries are important sources of energy and destinations for Indian workers. The region also offers opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and digital services.
India has continued to strengthen these relationships even as its ties with Israel have deepened. In February 2026, India and the GCC signed the terms of reference for negotiations on a free trade agreement, opening another avenue for expanding economic cooperation.
A deterioration in Israel’s relations with Arab countries could complicate regional diplomacy, particularly if it undermines efforts to expand normalisation or stalls projects requiring cross-border cooperation. Conversely, improved relations could create new commercial opportunities for Indian businesses and reinforce regional investment.
The implications are especially significant for the Indian diaspora. With approximately 10 million Indians living in GCC countries, regional stability affects not just foreign policy but also employment, remittances, consular services and the safety of Indian nationals.
IMEC: Connectivity Depends On Politics As Much As Infrastructure
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor illustrates how developments in Israel can affect India’s longer-term economic ambitions.
Announced at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, IMEC envisages connecting India with the Gulf and Europe through maritime links, railways and supporting energy and digital infrastructure. It could help diversify trade routes, strengthen supply chains and create opportunities for Indian exports and investment.
But the corridor depends on cooperation among several countries, including India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United States and European partners. Its success is therefore tied to the broader political environment.
For India, the strategic attraction of IMEC lies partly in the prospect of more diversified access to European markets. Yet connectivity initiatives cannot substitute for energy security or eliminate the risks posed by maritime chokepoints.
Will A New Israeli Government Change India’s Policy?
India’s policy is unlikely to be determined by the identity of Israel’s prime minister alone. The bilateral relationship rests on institutional cooperation, defence requirements, technology partnerships and economic interests that extend beyond any single administration.
Emphasizing the resilience of bilateral ties between the two nations, Israeli author and political analyst Alec Pollard told PTI that the “India-Israel strategic partnership [goes] beyond political leadership.”
At the same time, continuity in bilateral ties does not mean that every regional development will be inconsequential. A change in Israel’s approach to Gaza could influence India’s diplomatic engagement with Arab countries. A shift in its Iran policy could alter the risks facing Indian energy supplies and connectivity projects. Changes in Israel’s relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE could affect the prospects for IMEC and wider regional cooperation.
The more useful distinction is between continuity in India’s objectives and changes in the circumstances in which it pursues them.