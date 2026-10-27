CEC Removal Only Like Supreme Court Judge, ECI Tells Supreme Court On Gyanesh Kumar

The Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi told the Supreme Court that the CEC can be removed only on the same grounds and by the same process that govern the removal of a Supreme Court judge. In a joint affidavit of nearly 250 pages, filed late Monday, October 26, they also said any move to stop the CEC from carrying out his duties would run against the law.