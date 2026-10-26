WPL 2027 Auction: 10 Players Who Could Attract The Biggest Bids

Highly limited purse budgets and only 27 open slots will drive intense bidding tactics across all five franchises in Kochi
High-profile pullouts elevate the market value for top overseas options like Sophie Molineux, Sophia Dunkley, and Jess Jonassen
In-demand domestic talents like G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, and Shweta Sehrawat could spark multi-team bidding wars
Mini-auctions rarely make headlines, but this one has a real edge to it. In Kochi on October 28, 146 players will compete for just 27 open slots, seven of them overseas. The five franchises have only INR 8.15 crore between them, and UP Warriorz hold the biggest share, having released the most players, with roughly INR 3.75 crore and eight slots to fill.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have five slots each, Mumbai Indians six and Gujarat Giants three, so every rupee will matter. The pool has also thinned out. Deandra Dottin, Alana King and Lizelle Lee did not register, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge is among several English players who opted out. With those names gone, the ones who did turn up become far more valuable.
The bidding should begin with Sophie Molineux. She and Sophia Dunkley are the only two players at the top base price of INR 50 lakh. The Australia captain bowls left-arm spin and bats usefully, which gives her real control in the middle overs. Any team with an overseas slot will want her.
Ten Players Who Could Attract The Biggest Bids In WPL 2027 Auction
Sophie Molineux (Australia, INR 50 lakh)
The Australia captain is one of only two players at the top base price. A left-arm spinner who bats, she gives a team control in the middle overs, and teams with an overseas slot will chase her.
Sophia Dunkley (England, INR 50 lakh)
She is one of only two England players available in the auction pool. With Gujarat Giants losing Danielle Wyatt-Hodge from their top order and UP Warriorz seeking overseas batting depth, Dunkley fits the tactical requirements of both sides.
Jess Jonassen (Australia, INR 40 lakh)
A veteran left-arm spinner with extensive WPL experience, Jonassen represents a highly dependable overseas option. Teams looking to fill a final foreign spot are likely to bid aggressively for her stability.
Heather Graham (Australia, INR 40 lakh)
Positioned in the second-highest base price tier, the Australian pace-bowling all-rounder brings crucial versatility. Franchises short on seam options could push her final price well above her starting valuation.
G Kamalini (India, INR 40 lakh)
Released by Mumbai Indians, the young wicketkeeper-batter offers top-order capability alongside her skills behind the stumps. Given the scarcity of domestic keeper-batters with her profile, a strong bidding war is expected.
Kiran Navgire (India, INR 40 lakh)
The hard-hitting Indian batter enters the pool after being released by UP Warriorz. Middle-order power-hitting remains in high demand, and UP Warriorz hold the purse power to potentially buy her back.
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, INR 30 lakh)
The Sri Lanka captain is a proven T20 opener who also offers valuable off-spin. Top-order overseas batters of her caliber remain a rare asset in the auction market.
Grace Harris (Australia, INR 30 lakh)
An explosive Australian all-rounder capable of altering the outcome of a match within a few overs. She serves as a high-risk, high-reward option ideal for teams in search of a lower-order finisher.
Sneh Rana (India, INR 30 lakh)
The off-spinning all-rounder enters the auction after her release from Delhi Capitals. While she provides steady bowling and lower-order batting, her market value remains uncertain after going unsold in the 2025 auction.
Shweta Sehrawat (India, INR 10 lakh)
Despite entering with a modest base price, the former Under-19 standout possesses high upside. Uncapped Indian batters with her technical pedigree frequently fetch multi-fold increases at WPL auctions.