Gareth Batty Joins Chennai Super Kings As Assistant Coach For IPL 2027 After Leaving Surrey

Gareth Batty will join Chennai Super Kings as assistant coach from the 2027 Indian Premier League season
He leaves Surrey after five years as head coach and will work under Zaheer Khan
Batty led Surrey to three consecutive County Championship titles from 2022 to 2024
Gareth Batty will move to Chennai Super Kings as assistant coach from the 2027 Indian Premier League season. He departs Surrey after five years as head coach and will serve under newly appointed CSK head coach Zaheer Khan.
The move ends a successful spell at Surrey. Batty led the county to three straight County Championship titles and now joins the five-time IPL champions ahead of their retention and auction planning.
Surrey Title Run
Batty took charge of Surrey as head coach in 2022. He won the County Championship in his first season and then defended the title in 2023 and 2024 before Surrey finished runners-up in 2025.
Surrey’s streak made history. No side had won three County Championship titles in a row for almost 60 years.
Surrey also held their own in white-ball cricket. Under Batty, they made the Vitality Blast knockout rounds every season and reached Finals Day twice. His spell also saw several first-team players move into the England set-up.
Long Surrey Association
Batty's exit ends a 21-year association with the club. He first played for Surrey between 1998 and 2001, returned in 2010 and later captained the side from 2015 to 2017.
After retiring from playing in 2021, he moved straight into Surrey's coaching staff. A year later, he took over as head coach and began the title run that defined his time in charge.
Batty played for Surrey in more than 350 matches and claimed over 500 wickets across formats. He shares the club's T20 wicket record and also turned out for England 20 times in all three formats.
Batty And Stewart
Batty called it a fresh start.
"The new journey is a very exciting one for my family and I with CSK in the IPL and I'm looking forward to getting going," Batty said.
Batty also thanked Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart for backing him through his spell at the club and said the move marks a new chapter. Stewart praised Batty for his work as a player and coach and tied him to one of Surrey's most successful eras.
"Taking on the role of Head Coach is never straightforward, particularly at a Club with the expectations and traditions of Surrey. Gareth embraced that challenge, and his achievement in leading the side to three consecutive County Championship titles is a reflection of his hard work, his understanding of the players and his fierce will to win," Stewart said.
Stewart also acknowledged the pull of the CSK job. While disappointed to lose Batty, he said the role would give him a chance to spend more time with his family outside the IPL season.
CSK Planning Duties
Batty’s first task is retention work before the November 15 deadline. After that, he will help draw up CSK’s plans for the mini auction, set for Goa in mid December.