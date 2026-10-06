Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth: Salary, WPL Earnings, Endorsements And Personal Life

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Harmanpreet Kaur’s net worth, salary, WPL earnings and relationship status explained after stepping down as India women’s captain while continuing her international cricket career for India

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Harmanpreet Kaur Profile India Captain ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Trophy Win
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, with her family after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Harmanpreet Kaur’s net worth is estimated at around INR 24-26 crore

  • She is not publicly known to be married and keeps her relationship status private

  • Her income comes from BCCI salary, WPL earnings, cricket and brand endorsements

Harmanpreet Kaur’s decision to step down as India women’s captain has renewed interest in her career away from the leadership role, including her earnings, net worth and personal life. The 37-year-old announced on October 6 that she would relinquish captaincy across all three formats but continue playing for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth: How Much Does She Earn?

Harmanpreet Kaur’s net worth is estimated at around INR 24-26 crore (approximately USD 3 million), according to several media reports. However, this is an estimate rather than an officially disclosed figure, so it should not be treated as a verified statement of her personal wealth.

A significant part of her income comes from her professional cricket career. Harmanpreet has been a Grade A BCCI-contracted player, with reports putting her annual retainership at INR 50 lakh. Under the BCCI’s equal-pay structure, women cricketers receive INR 15 lakh for a Test match, INR 6 lakh for an ODI and INR 3 lakh for a T20I, in addition to their annual contract.

Her Women's Premier League WPL salary is another major source of income. Harmanpreet has been the captain of Mumbai Indians and reportedly earns INR 2.50 crore per season from the franchise. She has also played in overseas competitions, adding to her cricket earnings.

Related Content
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur (left) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Jess Kerr with teammate Smriti Mandhana (centre) during their ICC Women's World Cup ODI match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - PTI
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the time of toss. - X/BCCIWomen
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as she walks off the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Beyond cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur endorsements have contributed to her wealth. Reports estimate that she earns around INR 40-50 lakh annually through brand partnerships, although exact commercial earnings are not publicly confirmed.

Harmanpreet Kaur Relationship Status: Is She Married?

The question of Harmanpreet Kaur’s relationship status has frequently attracted attention, but the cricketer has largely kept her personal life away from the public spotlight.

As of October 2026, Harmanpreet Kaur is not publicly known to be married. There is no confirmed report of a husband, wedding or publicly acknowledged partner.

Over the years, Harmanpreet has occasionally been linked with people from the sporting fraternity, but none of those reports have resulted in a publicly confirmed relationship. It is therefore important to distinguish online speculation from verified information about her personal life.

Most importantly, cricket has remained the dominant focus throughout her career. From becoming one of India's most influential women's cricketers to leading the country to its maiden Women's ODI World Cup title in 2025, her professional journey has largely defined her public persona. Her latest decision ends her captaincy chapter, but she has made it clear that her playing career continues.

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