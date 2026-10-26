Rahul Gandhi Convoy Accident Video Shows Multiple Vehicles Colliding on Purvanchal Expressway

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:

Several vehicles collided after hitting an ambulance; Rahul Gandhi’s car was safe, while some leaders and workers sustained injuries.

image Prefer on Google
Rahul Gandhi Accident Amit Shah Defamation Case Convoy accident
Rahul Gandhi’s cavalcade met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway after vehicles hit an ambulance. Photo: X, @ani_digital
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi’s cavalcade met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway after vehicles hit an ambulance.

  • Several vehicles collided, leaving some Congress leaders and workers injured.

  • Rahul Gandhi’s car was reported to be safe in the accident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, October 26, leaving several party workers and security personnel injured. Rahul Gandhi is safe, Congress sources told Outlook.

The accident occurred near Haliyapur in Sultanpur district as Gandhi was travelling from Lucknow to appear before a special MP-MLA court in a defamation case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reports said multiple vehicles and an ambulance were involved in the collision.

The exact sequence of the collision and the cause of the accident have not been independently established. The number of people injured and the severity of their injuries have also not been verified yet.

2018 Defamation Case Involving Amit Shah

The case against Gandhi relates to remarks he allegedly made about Shah in 2018. He was due to appear before the court on Monday, where proceedings in the case were scheduled.

Further details about the accident, including the condition of those injured and any official findings on how the collision occurred, were awaited.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories