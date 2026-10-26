Rahul Gandhi’s cavalcade met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway after vehicles hit an ambulance.
Several vehicles collided, leaving some Congress leaders and workers injured.
Rahul Gandhi’s car was reported to be safe in the accident.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, October 26, leaving several party workers and security personnel injured. Rahul Gandhi is safe, Congress sources told Outlook.
The accident occurred near Haliyapur in Sultanpur district as Gandhi was travelling from Lucknow to appear before a special MP-MLA court in a defamation case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reports said multiple vehicles and an ambulance were involved in the collision.
2018 Defamation Case Involving Amit Shah
The case against Gandhi relates to remarks he allegedly made about Shah in 2018. He was due to appear before the court on Monday, where proceedings in the case were scheduled.
Further details about the accident, including the condition of those injured and any official findings on how the collision occurred, were awaited.