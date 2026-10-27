In a post on X, Rinwa had said, "In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name 'Ram ne Sharma ko mara'. Computers/software are not casteist. It is acceptable that we made a mistake, but fortunately, even during the mistake, there was no discrimination based on caste. We must also thank God that Ram did not kill any minority. Otherwise, in addition to being casteist, there would also be an accusation of being communal."