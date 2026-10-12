Bhagat Singh’s Photograph In Ludhiana Voter Roll Triggers Row, Officials Say Error Corrected

A voter entry in Ludhiana East’s draft electoral roll featured a photograph resembling Bhagat Singh, raising accuracy concerns.
Congress flagged eight other entries with alleged photo errors and sought checks across all 235 polling booths.
The district election office said the error was corrected, with the final roll due on October 12.
A photograph of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh appearing against a voter’s name in a draft electoral roll in Punjab’s Ludhiana East constituency has triggered a political controversy, with Congress leaders questioning the accuracy of voter records.
The district administration, however, has called the claim misleading, saying the incorrect photograph had appeared in an earlier electoral roll, was carried forward into the draft list and was subsequently corrected during verification. The final electoral roll with the corrected photograph is scheduled to be published on October 12, as per media reports.
The discrepancy was flagged after a photograph resembling Bhagat Singh was found against the entry of a voter at serial number 422 in Part 38 of the electoral roll for Ludhiana East. Congress leaders said the incident raised questions about the reliability of voter records and called for a wider examination of the constituency’s electoral rolls. The district election office maintained that the error had already been addressed during the revision process.
Congress Seeks Wider Scrutiny Of Electoral Rolls
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress MP from Ludhiana, highlighted the photograph discrepancy on social media, expressing outrage over Bhagat Singh’s image appearing against a voter’s entry. Sanjay Talwar, Ludhiana Congress district president and a former MLA from Ludhiana East, also flagged eight other entries at the same polling booth that he alleged contained incorrect photographs.
Talwar called for the electoral rolls across all 235 polling booths in Ludhiana East to be scrutinised, arguing that multiple discrepancies at a single booth warranted a broader review. He said accurate voter records were essential to protecting eligible voters’ rights and maintaining public confidence in elections. The Congress also sought an impartial inquiry into the alleged irregularities and accountability for any lapses.
Administration Says Error Was Corrected During Verification
The Ludhiana district election office said the incorrect photograph had appeared in an earlier electoral roll and was carried into the draft roll published on August 13, 2026. According to the administration, the discrepancy was detected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process and had already been corrected. Officials said the final roll, carrying the correct photograph, had been prepared for publication on October 12.
The controversy comes amid wider political arguments over the accuracy of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities in voter registration. Congress leaders have demanded greater scrutiny, while the district administration has maintained that the specific photograph error was rectified. The publication of the final roll is expected to provide an updated record, although the wider concerns raised by Congress leaders would require examination by election authorities.