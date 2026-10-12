Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Protests Are The Right Of Each Citizen Says Owaisi
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that according to the Supreme Court, protests are the right of each citizen.
"Protests, as even stated by the Supreme Court, are the right of each citizen.I am not linked to the INDIA Bloc.I cannot comment on this; they can carry on with their program," he said.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Congress Workers Sloganeer Near Himachal Bhavan
Congress workers gather at Himachal Bhavan and sloganeer over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter INDIA Bloc will stage a protest march today to the Supreme Court.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Politicising Constitutional Bodies: BJP
BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising Constitutional bodies like the Election Commission and Supreme Court.
"Rahul Gandhi's anarchic attempts to repeatedly politicise our constitutional institutions, this time the judiciary, are nothing but a sinister conspiracy to weaken our national unity," he said.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Barricades Reduced Before INDIA Bloc Protests
Barricades have been reduced at several points before the planned INDIA Bloc protests today, IANS reports.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Congress And Rahul Gandhi 'Bankrupt Of Agenda' Says BJP MP
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Kerala Assembly To Pass Historic Resolution Against CEC
According to reports the Kerala Assembly is set to pass an unprecedented and historic resolution against Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Labels Planned Protests As 'Intimidation Attempt'
"They won't come even when the President invites them. They won't talk; they won't participate in discussions. Now, they won't spare the Supreme Court either and want to stage protests there too. It is an attempt to intimidate. No one is above the law in this country," Ghosh told reporters.
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Visuals From Jantar Mantar Before India Bloc's Protest Today
Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Metro Services At Some Stations To Be Restricted
In view of the planned protests today. services at several metro stations in the capital are set to be closed from 6 AM to 4 PM today.