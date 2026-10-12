Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called on students, civil society groups, and opposition parties to march towards the Supreme Court today to 'defend democracy'

Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: The nationwide stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities in the SIR process is set to continue for another day as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has called for a march to the Supreme Court to 'defend democracy'. This comes after the Cockroach Janta Party had called on a massive protest on October 10 in Delhi to protest against the same. In response, the government turned the capital into a fortress, deploying thousands of security personnel and restricting metro, railway, and internet services. The October 10 protests remained largely contained due to most leaders being detained at the first opportunity possible, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were picked up straight from their airplane. It remains to be seen if the planned protests today by the opposition invites a similar crackdown from the government.

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12 Oct 2026, 09:45:16 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Protests Are The Right Of Each Citizen Says Owaisi AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that according to the Supreme Court, protests are the right of each citizen. "Protests, as even stated by the Supreme Court, are the right of each citizen.I am not linked to the INDIA Bloc.I cannot comment on this; they can carry on with their program," he said.

12 Oct 2026, 09:05:59 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Congress Workers Sloganeer Near Himachal Bhavan Congress workers gather at Himachal Bhavan and sloganeer over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter INDIA Bloc will stage a protest march today to the Supreme Court.

12 Oct 2026, 08:51:51 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Politicising Constitutional Bodies: BJP BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Rahul Gandhi of politicising Constitutional bodies like the Election Commission and Supreme Court. "Rahul Gandhi's anarchic attempts to repeatedly politicise our constitutional institutions, this time the judiciary, are nothing but a sinister conspiracy to weaken our national unity," he said. VIDEO | Delhi: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for march to the Supreme Court, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan says, "Rahul Gandhi's anarchic attempts to repeatedly politicise our constitutional institutions, this time the judiciary, are nothing but a sinister… pic.twitter.com/DnvGWFRb1l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026

12 Oct 2026, 08:33:43 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Barricades Reduced Before INDIA Bloc Protests Barricades have been reduced at several points before the planned INDIA Bloc protests today, IANS reports.

12 Oct 2026, 08:14:12 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Congress And Rahul Gandhi 'Bankrupt Of Agenda' Says BJP MP "The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are bankrupt of agenda. They are trying to mislead the people in the name of Special Intensive Revision. Congress party knows fully well this process has been done prior to this one eight times when Congress was in power," BJP MP K Laxman told ANI. #WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman says, "The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are bankrupt of agenda. They are trying to mislead the people in the name of Special Intensive Revision. Congress party knows fully well this process has been done prior to this… pic.twitter.com/yCGKRqzWFt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

12 Oct 2026, 08:00:15 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Kerala Assembly To Pass Historic Resolution Against CEC According to reports the Kerala Assembly is set to pass an unprecedented and historic resolution against Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

12 Oct 2026, 07:47:22 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Labels Planned Protests As 'Intimidation Attempt' "They won't come even when the President invites them. They won't talk; they won't participate in discussions. Now, they won't spare the Supreme Court either and want to stage protests there too. It is an attempt to intimidate. No one is above the law in this country," Ghosh told reporters.

12 Oct 2026, 07:33:01 am IST Anti - CEC Protest News LIVE: Visuals From Jantar Mantar Before India Bloc's Protest Today #WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of the INDIA bloc's protest scheduled for today in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UROVmRxA9m — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026