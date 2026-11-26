INDIA bloc will hold rallies in Bhopal on December 12, Ahmedabad on December 19 and Kolkata in January.
The Opposition plans to expand its SIR campaign beyond Delhi to BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of disenfranchising marginalised communities through the electoral roll revision exercise.
INDIA bloc will hold a rally in Bhopal on December 12 against alleged “vote chori” and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, opening the next phase of its campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Opposition alliance has decided to take its campaign to three states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal — where it plans to hold rallies in the coming weeks.
Leaders of the bloc are scheduled to hold a rally in Bhopal on December 12, followed by one in Ahmedabad on December 19. A rally in Kolkata is planned for January, as Hindustan Times reported.
The move comes as the Opposition seeks to widen its campaign against the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision exercise, taking the protest beyond Delhi and into states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“It is a well-thought-out plan. After Delhi, we are going to BJP-ruled states. Holding a rally in Madhya Pradesh holds significance for north India,” Derek O’Brien, Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha, told Hindustan Times.
Delhi Protests Set The Stage
The proposed state-level rallies follow the INDIA bloc’s protests in Delhi, where Opposition parties have repeatedly raised allegations of irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanded Kumar’s resignation.
The campaign included marches in central Delhi and a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. More than 19 Opposition parties participated in the campaign in the capital.
The parties also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu and approached the Supreme Court over the revision exercise.
At the Ramlila Maidan rally, Opposition leaders reiterated their demand for Kumar’s resignation. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the campaign would next target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Bhopal Rally Was Planned Earlier
Bhopal had figured in the INDIA bloc’s plans soon after the alliance was formed in Patna in June 2023.
At the first meeting of its 14-member coordination committee on September 13, 2023, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced that the alliance would organise a rally in the Madhya Pradesh capital in the first week of October.
The proposed rally was expected to focus on rising prices, unemployment and alleged corruption by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.
However, the event was called off amid controversy over remarks by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma. The cancellation was announced by then Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.
The political backdrop in the state has since seen a series of electoral contests. Congress won the Vijaypur Assembly by-election in November 2024 and three of nine urban local body polls in July 2025. In August, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeated BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari in the Datia Assembly by-election.
Kharge Attacks BJP Over SIR
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge intensified the Opposition’s attack on the BJP over the electoral roll revision during a rally in Lucknow on Thursday.
Kharge accused the BJP of attempting to disenfranchise voters through “vote chori” and alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to take away the voting rights of marginalised communities.
“A conspiracy is being hatched through SIR to disenfranchise Dalits and backward classes in Uttar Pradesh. Today, Modi ji’s ‘Gyanesh alliance’ is stripping people of their voting rights under the guise of ‘SIR’. They have forgotten that the vote is the power of the people, not the private property of any government,” Kharge said.
He also alleged that the BJP selectively raised the issue of deleted votes, while Dalits, extremely backward classes and other marginalised groups were among those affected.
“A few days ago, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh suddenly realised that votes were being deleted. He raised a huge hue and cry, claiming that the votes of Hindus had been deleted! Yes, votes have indeed been deleted — specifically those of Dalits, the extremely backward classes and the marginalised — the very people who defeated Modi ji in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Kharge said.