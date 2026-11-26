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From Parliament’s forecourt to courtrooms, state assemblies and city streets, Constitution Day was marked across India on Thursday with tributes to BR Ambedkar, public pledges and marches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the Parliament complex, while Congress workers joined “Samvidhan Raksha Marches” in Patna and New Delhi.
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