Zaheer Khan launches EQUAL, a mixed-gender T20 league in Germany
Five teams will compete with six women and five men in each playing XI
The inaugural edition is scheduled for August 2027
What if male and female cricketers shared the same playing XI in a professional T20 competition, facing each other on an equal platform? Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan is looking to turn that concept into reality with an ambitious new cricket initiative.
Zaheer's sports company, Anchor Sports AB, has partnered with the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) to introduce 'EQUAL', a professional mixed-gender T20 league that will bring male and female cricketers together in the same team. The inaugural edition is scheduled to take place in Germany in August 2027, marking an interesting experiment in the sport's evolving landscape.
What Is the Format of Zaheer Khan's EQUAL T20 League?
Unlike conventional cricket tournaments, where men's and women's teams compete separately, EQUAL will feature both genders playing together in the same XI.
The inaugural competition will feature five teams competing across 12 T20 matches, with each squad comprising 18 players. The playing XI will have a mandatory combination of six women and five men, creating a format that brings both genders into the heart of the contest.
The league will follow established T20 cricket rules while introducing specific playing conditions, safety measures and substitution protocols to maintain a competitive and structured environment.
The concept revolves around creating a shared platform where male and female cricketers can participate in the same professional competition rather than operating in separate tournaments.
Zaheer Khan Explains the Vision Behind EQUAL
Zaheer believes cricket's future growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, depends on making the game accessible to a wider audience. He sees the initiative as an opportunity to bring different cricketing communities together.
Explaining the thinking behind the project, the former India pacer said:
"Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience. Initiatives like 'EQUAL' are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport's growth."
He also highlighted the significance of cricket returning to the Olympic Games in 2028, believing it could provide an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences.
"With cricket returning to the Olympic Games in 2028, there is an opportunity to take the game to new communities and further expand its global reach," Zaheer added.
Explaining what makes the competition different, he further stated, "What makes 'EQUAL' particularly interesting is that it brings a male and a female cricketer together in the middle, competing against each other."
The German Cricket Federation also sees the league as an opportunity to strengthen the sport's presence in the country by bringing male and female cricketing communities onto a common platform.
With its inaugural edition scheduled for August 2027, EQUAL represents an ambitious attempt to explore a different direction for professional T20 cricket.