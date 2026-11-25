The MEA said Chennai’s Regional Passport Office issued Saurav Das a show-cause notice on November 23 over a discrepancy in his stated place of birth.
Das has seven days to respond and was advised not to use his passport until he submits his reply.
Das alleges he was stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to London, where he was scheduled to speak at universities, including Oxford.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that the Chennai Regional Passport Office had issued a show-cause notice to Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das over a discrepancy in his stated place of birth. The notice asks him to respond within seven days and advises him not to use his passport until he does so.
This comes two days after Das moved the Delhi High Court, alleging he was stopped from travelling to London for events at Oxford University and other institutions. He has said the notice was issued about five hours before his flight.
MEA Says Discrepancy In Passport
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the notice was issued on November 23 after the passport office received reports from law enforcement authorities. Das has been asked to clarify inconsistencies between the information in his passport application and other records, Jaiswal said.
“The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter,” he said.
Jaiswal described the action as “established procedure” when authorities identify a shortcoming or discrepancy in a passport application. The notice does not, by itself, determine whether the information Das provided was inaccurate.
Das Alleges He Was Stopped To Give Lecture
Das approached the Delhi High Court on Monday, challenging the decision to prevent him from travelling. He alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at Indira Gandhi International Airport and was not shown an order or a Look Out Circular.
He said he was scheduled to travel to the UK to speak about the “Cockroach movement” at the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh. Das alleged that the passport notice was intended to harass him and deter other young people from speaking at foreign universities.
The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Wednesday. Das’s petition, filed through advocate Krishnaraj Bapat, is scheduled to be argued by senior advocate Akhil Sibal on Thursday.