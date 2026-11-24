CJP activist Saurav Das alleged that immigration officials stopped him from boarding his London flight at Delhi airport.
Das said he was due to speak at an event organised by the University of Oxford Students’ Union and had received invitations from other UK universities.
He claimed officials told him his passport had been flagged and accused the government of trying to silence him.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das on Monday lambasted the central government, calling them "cowards" as he alleged that the immigration officials at Delhi airport stopped him from boarding a flight to London, where he was due to speak at an event organised by the University of Oxford Students’ Union.
Das said he learnt at the immigration counter that his passport had been flagged. Saurav Das claimed he had been invited to speak about the “cockroach movement” at events involving Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics and the University of Edinburgh.
“This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!” Das wrote on X.
'I Wish I was Nirav Modi', Says Das
Das said he was scheduled to take a 1 am flight and was stopped during immigration checks. He questioned why the government would prevent him from travelling to an academic discussion.
“Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion?” he wrote.
Taking a dig at the government, Das also compared his treatment with that of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, saying, “I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks…”
He said the incident would not deter him from continuing his work and that he hoped to travel to London, Paris and other places in the future.
Dipke Also Slams Govt Over The Incident
The CJP alleged that the government was trying to silence educated voices. “This cowardly government fears educated voices so much that it has stooped to stopping those who carry India’s voice to the world,” the party said on X.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also claimed Das had been invited to speak at Oxford and accused people in power of being jealous of the invitation.
“Saurav was invited to speak at a conference at the University of Oxford, but looks like some anpadh gawar in power, who himself loves travelling around the world, is jealous of Saurav getting an invitation from Oxford,” Dipke wrote.
In another post, he said: “Wish Saurav had looted a bank or committed financial fraud, then the government would definitely have allowed him to fly to London.”