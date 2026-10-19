‘System Is Compromised’: Ratna Singh Slams Extension of CJP Leaders’ Custody

Ratna Singh calls the judicial custody extension evidence of a compromised system.
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka will remain in custody longer.
They were detained for allegedly violating protest restrictions at Jantar Mantar.
Ratna Singh, the legal head of the Cockroach Janta Party, has launched a stinging attack on the Special Executive Magistrate’s decision to extend the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days and said ‘the system is compromised’.
The custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka has been extended by two days by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).
They will be produced before the court now on Wednesday. Delhi Police asked the court for further custody of the two, arguing that their release could disturb public peace and order.
Ratna, while speaking to the reporters, said the SEM courts must be abolished if they were to give such orders. She said, ”I think SEM (Special Executive Magistrate) courts should be abolished because the system is compromised. They have rejected the sureties.”
She also condemned authorities for sending CJP leaders to judicial custody and alleged authorities of making excuses. She said, “There is no apprehension, no threat, and there was no call to action from our side, yet they were still sent to two days of judicial custody.”
Ratna further added, ”The authorities show no regard for personal liberty or an individual's past record; they simply seek an excuse, and we have just witnessed the kind of excuse they have offered today. I feel that while this entire system is designed to crush us, it will not succeed.”
The Case Of Das And Ranka
Saurav Das and AshutoshJantar Mantar protest Ranka were detained after allegedly scaling a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which was no longer designated as a protest site. On October 13, they were sent to five days of judicial custody for allegedly violating restrictions during the protest.
The two, along with other CJP workers, raised the national flag and shouted slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar before police detained them and placed them under preventive arrest.
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, on his X account alleged, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.
“They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there.”