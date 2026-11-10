'Our Ties Enjoy Bipartisan Support,' MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To US Midterm Results

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the US midterm results were an internal matter and offered no specific comment
New Delhi underlined that India and the United States enjoy bipartisan support in the US
India said it will continue to strengthen its comprehensive global strategic partnership with Washington
India on Tuesday gave its first official response to the US midterm results, with New Delhi highlighting bipartisan backing for ties with Washington while staying silent on the election outcome. The comment came as the November 3 midterms dealt a major setback to US President Donald Trump, whose Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress.
Democrats captured the House of Representatives and the Senate, a result expected to curb Trump's legislative agenda over the final two years of his presidency. For New Delhi, the result brings both openings and uncertainties for bilateral ties.
Responding to a question on the midterm results, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is an internal matter of the United States. I have no specific comment on them beyond underlining that India and the United States' relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the United States. We continue to work to further strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership that we share with the US."
Bipartisan India Ties
When asked about the outcome, Jaiswal said only that the election was an internal US matter and did not offer an assessment. He instead highlighted continuity in India-US ties.
New Delhi's message was that the comprehensive global strategic partnership with Washington would remain a priority no matter which party gains ground in Congress.
Jaiswal’s mention of bipartisan support in the US was a clear message indicating that regardless of the party in power, the Indo-US relationship remains on a steady path.
Trump Era Frictions
The wider backdrop has been tense. Under Trump's second presidency, India-US ties have seen substantial strain.
The chief irritants have been trade tariffs, India's purchases of Russian oil, immigration limits and Washington's stance toward Pakistan. Those disputes have shaped the recent tone of the relationship.
That is why the midterm result matters for India. A different balance of power in Congress could change the political environment in Washington even if the White House stays central to policy.
Congressional Implications
A Democrat-led Congress could give New Delhi more openings to work with lawmakers who have long backed closer India-US cooperation. It could also subject the Trump administration's trade and foreign policy moves to greater scrutiny.
Still, that does not mean an immediate shift in Washington's policy towards India. The US president retains considerable authority over foreign policy and trade negotiations.
Trump will therefore continue to play a central role in shaping bilateral ties. At the same time, congressional oversight could influence decisions on defence cooperation, technology transfers, immigration and trade.