Why Is Ilhan Omar Leaving Her Washington Home?

Federal agents searched Omar’s residence on 12 October under a judicially authorised warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. According to the Associated Press, investigators arrived early in the morning and searched the property for around four to five hours. Omar said agents seized 17 items, including phones, notebooks, a Somali-language children’s book and a vintage camera that had been given to her husband. The Department of Justice has confirmed that the search was linked to an ongoing federal criminal investigation but has released few details.