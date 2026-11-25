Unsealed records show the Justice Department told a court that House General Counsel Matthew Berry refused to join the 12 October search of Ilhan Omar's home because he agreed the Speech or Debate Clause does not cover a private residence.
Berry called that "categorically false", saying his office does not represent targets of criminal investigations, and the department filed a correction and apologised for an "inadvertent misunderstanding".
The judge required a chance for Omar to identify legislative materials and a second warrant for device files, while the allegations remain sealed and no charges have been filed.
The most telling figure in the case may be the one who stayed outside. At about 6.05am on 12 October, federal agents entered Rep. Ilhan Omar's home in Washington. Homeland Security Investigations agents were authorised to seize phones registered to or used by Omar, along with specified records, computers and other storage devices.
The House of Representatives' top lawyer was not with them, and what the Justice Department said about why became the story on Tuesday.
The Account That Had To Be Corrected
A federal judge released 169 pages of heavily redacted records on Monday, though not the 67-page affidavit behind the warrant. In court documents signed by Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, prosecutors said that House General Counsel Matthew Berry "refused to be involved" in the search and, echoing the government's position, held that Speech or Debate Clause protections do not extend to a member's private residence.
On Tuesday, Berry accused the department of misrepresenting his views. He called the claim "categorically false". He said he declined to take part because the General Counsel does not represent targets of criminal investigations in criminal matters, and that the target's own attorney should advise on whether to assert privilege over materials. Berry, a House Republican appointee since 2023, was therefore not siding with the Trump administration.
The department backed down within hours. It conceded that it had misinterpreted part of his email, apologised for an "inadvertent misunderstanding" that appeared in multiple filings, and admitted that Berry did not side with its argument. According to the correction, his position was based only on the House's interests regarding the place of a search, and he took no position on the scope of the clause.
What The Records Do, And Do Not, Show
The records show a judge placing limits on the search. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh approved the warrant, but the Justice Department must obtain a second warrant before accessing files on seized electronic devices, including Omar's phone. He also required agents to give Omar a chance, before the search began, to identify legislative materials. The department has said investigators sought evidence of private conduct unrelated to her legislative work.
What they do not show is the case itself. The specific allegations and any potential criminal charges remain under wraps. No charges have been filed against Omar. Vice President JD Vance has previously accused her of immigration fraud, which she denies. Omar has called the search an attempt to target political enemies, and the Wall Street Journal reported last month that it was part of a "multipronged effort" to rescind her citizenship. The Justice Department has described it as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
For now, the only thing settled by the unsealed pages is how the government described one lawyer's position, and that it had to correct it. A warrant can be signed in an afternoon. The question of what it was for may take a good deal longer.