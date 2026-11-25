What they do not show is the case itself. The specific allegations and any potential criminal charges remain under wraps. No charges have been filed against Omar. Vice President JD Vance has previously accused her of immigration fraud, which she denies. Omar has called the search an attempt to target political enemies, and the Wall Street Journal reported last month that it was part of a "multipronged effort" to rescind her citizenship. The Justice Department has described it as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.