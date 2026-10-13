Inside The Investigation Into Ilhan Omar Ahead Of US Midterms

Federal agents searched Ilhan Omar’s Washington, DC, home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Investigators were examining allegations concerning Omar’s childhood immigration paperwork.
The search comes weeks before the US midterm elections and amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s criticism of Omar.
Federal agents searched Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, DC, on Monday, October 12, as part of a criminal investigation whose details have not been publicly disclosed. The search came less than a month before the US midterm elections and days after President Donald Trump suggested at a rally in Tennessee that Vice President JD Vance and others in his administration were investigating the congresswoman.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a judicially authorised search warrant secured by the department as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Officials have not publicly detailed the suspected offences or the evidence investigators were seeking.
Omar, a longtime critic of Trump, accused the administration of targeting political opponents. Democrats have questioned the timing of the search, which took place less than a month before the midterm elections.
What Is The Investigation Into Ilhan Omar About?
CBS News reported that investigators were examining Omar’s childhood immigration paperwork, including documents completed by her late father.
The New York Times has also reported that federal investigators sought to examine other matters, including Omar’s finances, campaign funds and interactions with a foreign citizen. The Justice Department has not publicly confirmed whether these matters form part of the investigation linked to Monday’s search.
Omar has denied allegations of immigration fraud. Her office said she had “done nothing wrong” and called the search an “outrageous abuse of power”. The Justice Department has not publicly disclosed evidence establishing that she committed an offence.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the criminal investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), investigates federal offences including immigration document fraud and identity fraud. Its involvement does not, by itself, establish which offence is suspected in Omar’s case. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the United States with her family as refugees in the 1990s. She became a US citizen in 2000, when she was 17.
The Associated Press reported that senior Trump administration officials had referred to an investigation involving Omar before Monday’s operation. Vice President JD Vance has previously alleged that she committed immigration fraud, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin referred to an “ongoing investigation” last month.
“Something’s going to happen,” Mullin said at the time.
Why Has The Search Raised Questions About Political Retaliation?
Omar has been a frequent target of Trump’s criticism over her Somali background, progressive politics and opposition to his immigration policies. At a rally in Tennessee days before the search, Trump referred to her as coming from a country of “crime and squalor”.
Asked about the search, Trump said he had “nothing to do with” it and that the matter was “really up to the DOJ”. He also said, “I’ve always found her to be totally crooked personally.”
The president’s comments have intensified scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the investigation. Democrats have argued that the operation must be examined in the context of Trump’s repeated attacks on Omar and his administration’s broader immigration agenda.
House Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar condemned the search in a joint statement.
“For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations,” they said.
“Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family.”
Omar also criticised the operation in a statement posted on X on Monday, describing it as an attempt to target political opponents and use federal law enforcement for political purposes.
“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said. “I will not be silenced.”
The Associated Press has reported that the Justice Department has a longstanding protocol of avoiding overt investigative steps involving political candidates in the immediate run-up to an election. The department’s published guidance prohibits investigators and prosecutors from timing investigative actions or charges for the purpose of influencing an election. However, it does not impose a blanket ban on investigations during an election period.
Reuters reported that the Justice Department consulted its Public Integrity Section and acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter before the search, citing a person familiar with the investigation. The Justice Department’s manual requires consultation with the Public Integrity Section in investigations involving members of Congress and its approval for applications for search warrants covering a member’s property.
What Happens Next And What Does It Mean For The Midterm Elections?
Investigators may examine material seized during the search, interview witnesses or seek additional records. The Justice Department has not announced a timetable for the inquiry, indicated whether charges are expected or publicly detailed the evidence investigators sought.
The search is also unfolding amid the Trump administration’s focus on immigration enforcement and its criticism of Somali immigrants in Minnesota. Trump has repeatedly targeted the state’s Somali community, where federal fraud cases involving some Somali-run nonprofits have attracted political attention. Many of those cases were brought under former President Joe Biden’s administration.
Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis. She was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and is seeking re-election on November 3.