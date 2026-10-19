The timing has added another layer to the controversy. The search came less than a month before the November 3 midterm elections, in which Omar is seeking re-election. The Justice Department has traditionally sought to avoid investigative steps that could appear to influence an election, although that practice does not automatically make a search unlawful. Former immigration officials have also questioned why such an intrusive step was necessary in a case involving records dating back decades. Those concerns do not settle the merits of the investigation, but they sharpen the scrutiny of how and when federal power is exercised.