Trump Calls Obama ‘Not Smart’ And ‘Lousy President’ Over Cheesecake Factory Jibe

Donald Trump called Barack Obama “not smart” and a “lousy president” after the former president mocked the White House’s gold-heavy renovations.
Obama made the remarks at an Ohio campaign rally, while Trump defended the renovations as necessary maintenance.
The exchange has fuelled debate over Trump’s renovation priorities amid concerns about living costs ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
US President Donald Trump has hit back at former president Barack Obama over his comparison of the White House’s gold-heavy renovations to a Cheesecake Factory opened by former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, calling Obama “not a smart guy” and a “lousy president”.
Trump defended his renovation projects, arguing that the White House was a symbol of America that needed to be properly maintained. Responding to Obama’s remarks, Trump said the former president failed to understand the need to repair and preserve the building.
“We have to explain that to Obama, because he doesn’t understand it, because he’s not a smart guy. Let me tell you, in my opinion, he’s not smart at all,” Trump said. “Because the way he ran the country, only a stupid person would run the country like that.”
“Guys like Obama don’t see it. You don’t see dirt, he doesn’t see filth. He doesn’t see broken ornaments on a building,” Trump added. “For you to say it’s a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president.”
What Did Obama Say About Trump’s White House Renovations?
Obama made the remarks at a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday while campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and Senate candidate Sherrod Brown.
Criticising Trump’s focus on renovating the White House amid concerns over rising living costs, Obama joked that the president should be hosting a home renovation show.
“I do not know if you have noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovation. He should be on HGTV,” Obama said.
“There is gold everywhere. He has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” he added, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd.
Saddam Hussein, the former Iraqi president ousted during the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, was known for his fondness for gold and elaborate palaces. Obama’s comparison prompted a fresh exchange between the two presidents over Trump’s changes to the White House.
Trump Defends Renovations As Allies Join The Debate
Trump responded to Obama’s comments while travelling to Mississippi for a campaign rally and later during an appearance in Corinth. He defended the renovation work, which includes plans for a new White House ballroom and a helipad, saying he was addressing damage and disrepair in the historic building.
According to The New York Times, Trump described replacing windows and tiles and repairing marble and painted columns. He said he had spent “very little time” on the work, while also acknowledging that “it actually relaxes me” and “I have fun doing it”.
Trump’s focus on the renovations has drawn criticism as Americans contend with high living costs and fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The New York Times has also reported a decline in his approval ratings.
Trump allies joined the dispute, accusing Obama of looking down on ordinary Americans by invoking the restaurant chain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ate at a Cheesecake Factory in Washington on Monday and urged the “Martha’s Vineyard set” to try it, CNBC reported.
The exchange has fuelled a wider debate over whether Obama’s remark was an elitist dig at the restaurant chain or a criticism of the White House’s increasingly ornate redesign. The Washington Post reported that a poll conducted this month found 59 per cent of respondents believed Trump was spending too much time on the renovations, while 27 per cent said he was spending the right amount of time.