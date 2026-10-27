The US, EU and 30 countries urged urgent action to prevent famine.
Sudan’s civil war has displaced over 13 million people.
The statement warned child malnutrition could exceed 825,000 cases.
The United States, the European Union, and 30 other countries have called for “urgent action” in Sudan to prevent famine in the African country as food security is in a state of “alarming deterioration”.
The US State Department released a joint statement on Monday in which several countries and the European Union urged the groups involved in Sudan’s civil war “to lift all impediments on humanitarian assistance”.
The statement was backed by Australia, Canada, the UK, France, Germany and the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.
The signatories warned that food insecurity in Sudan was worsening and called for immediate action to prevent famine.
“Sudan is experiencing an alarming deterioration in its food security. The risk of famine in the coming months, as warned by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, needs urgent action,” the statement said. “The parties to the conflict bear primary responsibility for alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.”
The statement further said, “In the face of a potential famine, we call on all members of the international community to urgently scale up funding in response to increased needs and support efforts to ensure assistance reaches those most in need.
The joint statement warned that the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition could rise beyond the projected 825,000 without urgent action.
War In Sudan
Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out in Khartoum between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The clashes began over a dispute about how the two forces would be merged.
Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 13 million to flee their homes. It has also triggered the world’s biggest hunger and displacement crises.
In June, the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which monitors hunger levels, reported that 5.1 million people in Sudan were facing severe hunger.
The signatories called on both sides to let aid reach people through all available routes, including across front lines and national borders. They also urged the warring parties to allow humanitarian flights into Darfur, protect aid workers across Sudan and avoid attacks on civilian infrastructure. The statement called on them to “sustain presence and protection of humanitarian personnel” throughout the country.