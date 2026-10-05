Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia And Sudan Call For Talks As Ethiopia War Escalates

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued the joint declaration on Sunday after meeting in New Alamein City in Egypt. The statement backed Sudan’s military-led government, opposed unilateral measures affecting downstream states and said control of the Red Sea should remain with coastal countries, while appearing to push back against several policies pursued by Ethiopia in recent years.