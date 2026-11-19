Who Are The Awá And Why Do They Avoid Outsiders?

The Awá community is also known as the Awá-Guajá in Brazil. They are the indigenous people who live in the eastern Amazon region of Brazil. Their major presence is in the Maranhão state. The community is among the few remaining communities in the world that still follow a nomadic hunter-gatherer lifestyle. However, some of the Awá people also live in settled communities.