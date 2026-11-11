A male wild gaur died in a private tea estate at O'Valley near Gudalur in the Nilgiris after a live electric line snapped off a utility pole and fell.
Forest personnel found charred tea bushes beneath the dangling cable, confirming electrocution as the cause of death.
A joint investigation was launched by forest officials and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board following an on-site post-mortem.
A male wild gaur died of electrocution after a live electric line snapped and fell inside a private tea plantation at O’Valley near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district.
The incident occurred at Manjushree Estate, falling under the Barwood beat of the O'Valley range within the Gudalur forest division, forest officials said.
Upon inspection on Wednesday, forest personnel discovered a dangling power cable that had snapped off a utility pole.
The surrounding tea bushes directly beneath the wire were found charred due to the intense electric current, pointing to electrocution as the cause of the animal's death.
Following the discovery, a post-mortem examination was conducted at the spot by veterinary doctors from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the Gudalur forest division in the presence of the assistant conservator of forests, Gudalur.
Visceral samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis to confirm the official cause of death.
Following the autopsy and per the advice of the forest veterinary surgeon, the carcass of the wild gaur was buried in a deep pit dug at the scene.
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) along with forest department staff visited the site and have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.