Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Astrological Significance

Astrological Significance:

In Vedic astrology, Pratipada is the first tithi after the new moon, when the moon begins to wax again. Following Diwali's Amavasya, Kartik Shukla Pratipada is read as a fresh start after the darkest night. The first day of the bright fortnight is traditionally considered suitable for starting things, and in several regions it is also the day of the new year. In Gujarat, the Vikram Samvat year begins around this time, and in Maharashtra, the day is known as Padwa or Bali Pratipada.