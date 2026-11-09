Govardhan Puja 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Astrological Significance

The day after Diwali's new moon night, Hindu households turn from lamps and Lakshmi to mountains of food and the story of a young Krishna. Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut, marks the moment Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to shelter the people of Braj.
Govardhan Puja 2026 Date:
Govardhan Puja is observed on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, the first tithi of the bright fortnight of Kartik. In 2026, most Indian panchangs place it on Tuesday, 10 November. According to Drik Panchang's Delhi timings, Pratipada begins at 12:31 PM on 9 November and ends at about 2:00 PM on 10 November. Because the tithi is still in force at sunrise on 10 November, the udaya tithi rule makes that the day of observance.
Some calendars, including a few computed for locations outside India and certain ISKCON listings, show Monday, 9 November, since the tithi begins that day and the calculation differs by place. If you follow a particular temple or tradition, go with its announced date.
Shubh Muhurat:
For New Delhi, the Pratahkala (morning) muhurat on 10 November runs from roughly 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM, a window of about two hours. Several panchangs publish this same slot, with small differences of a few minutes.
Muhurat timings are city-specific. In Kolkata, for example, sunrise on 10 November is around 5:45 AM and sunset around 4:54 PM, so the morning window starts earlier than in Delhi. Check a local panchang or your temple's announcement for your exact time. The morning window is preferred because the puja is traditionally done early in the day while the tithi prevails. Dyuta Krida, a traditional day of games and playful gambling associated with the Diwali days, is also listed for this date.
The Story Behind the Festival:
According to the Bhagavata Purana, the people of Braj used to hold a grand offering to Indra, the god of rain. Krishna questioned this, suggesting that Govardhan Hill, which fed their cattle and gave them grass, water and shelter, deserved gratitude more. When the villagers worshipped the hill, an angered Indra sent torrential rain. Krishna lifted Govardhan on the little finger of his left hand, and everyone took shelter beneath it for seven days until Indra's pride was humbled.
The festival therefore celebrates humility over arrogance, gratitude for nature, and the protection a community receives when it stands together.
Puja Vidhi: How to Perform Govardhan Puja at Home
Practices vary by region and family, but a common sequence is:
Bathe and prepare - Wake early, bathe and wear clean clothes. Clean the courtyard or puja space.
Make Govardhan - Traditionally, Govardhan Hill is shaped from cow dung in the courtyard, often in the form of a reclining figure, and decorated with flowers, small cattle figures and diyas. Clay or a picture of Krishna lifting the hill can be used instead.
Invoke and offer - Offer water, roli, akshat (rice), flowers, incense and a lamp to Govardhan and Lord Krishna.
Annakut offering - Present a large variety of vegetarian dishes, such as rice, kadhi, sweets, seasonal vegetables and dairy items. Many temples prepare 56 items, known as chappan bhog, and the food is arranged in heaps resembling a hill.
Aarti and parikrama - Perform aarti, then circle the Govardhan figure while singing bhajans.
Honour the cows - Cattle are bathed, decorated and fed, in keeping with Krishna's role as Gopal.
Share prasad - Distribute the offered food among family, neighbours and those in need. The spirit of the day is communal feasting rather than fasting.
Astrological Significance:
In Vedic astrology, Pratipada is the first tithi after the new moon, when the moon begins to wax again. Following Diwali's Amavasya, Kartik Shukla Pratipada is read as a fresh start after the darkest night. The first day of the bright fortnight is traditionally considered suitable for starting things, and in several regions it is also the day of the new year. In Gujarat, the Vikram Samvat year begins around this time, and in Maharashtra, the day is known as Padwa or Bali Pratipada.
Pratipada is also counted among the Nanda tithis, whose tradition is associated with joy and abundance, and its presiding deity is Agni, the fire. This fits the festival's themes of nourishment and the shared hearth.
The weekday adds another interpretation this year. Tuesday is ruled by Mars (Mangala), the planet of courage, protection and decisive action. Some astrologers connect this symbolically to Krishna's act of shielding Braj, though this is an interpretive reading rather than a classical rule.
There is also a symbolic lesson tied to the Sun's transit through Libra during this season. Indra's anger is often read as the ego that rises when reverence is forgotten, while Krishna's response represents humility, balance and service to the community. Astrologers often suggest generosity, feeding others and gratitude to nature on this day as a way of aligning with those qualities.
Regional Traditions:
In Mathura, Vrindavan and Nathdwara, Annakut is a major spectacle, with temples displaying enormous food offerings and devotees performing the 21 km Govardhan Parikrama around the hill. In Gujarat and Rajasthan the day is closely tied to the new year and to temple feasts. In Maharashtra, husbands traditionally give gifts to wives on Padwa. Across many regions, the message is the same: offer the first and best of your harvest with thanks.
Astrological readings of festivals are matters of tradition and faith rather than science, and different panchangs can compute tithi boundaries differently. Treat the dates and times above as guidance, and confirm them with a local panchang or your temple before the day.
Govardhan Puja turns the afterglow of Diwali into an act of gratitude. Whether you build a small Govardhan in the courtyard, cook a modest Annakut at home or simply share a meal, the day invites you to honour the land, the animals and the community that sustain us. In 2026, mark Tuesday, 10 November, for the puja in most of India, with the morning muhurat in Delhi from about 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM.