Lakshmi Puja 2026: Auspicious Timing, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And Astrological Significance

Puja Vidhi and Preparation:

Start the day early and prepare. Clean the whole home, especially the puja room, entrance and places where the offerings will be placed. Draw or place a small rangoli near the doorway, often with lotus motifs, footprints of Lakshmi or symbols of prosperity. A clean, well-lit home is the first invitation to the Goddess, traditionally.

Set up the altar with an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi, seated on a lotus, if possible. It should have images or murtis of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, and Lord Kubera, the guardian of wealth. If it’s a part of your family tradition, place a kalash filled with water with mango leaves and a coconut on top. Prepare flowers, especially lotus or marigold, incense, camphor, bell, rice, turmeric, kumkum, betel leaves, sweets, fruits and coins.

A simple traditional sequence could be:

Take a bath and dress in clean or festive clothes, and sit facing east or north.

Light up a lamp of oil or ghee and worship Lord Ganesha first.

Install the Lakshmi idol or image and offer water for achamana and apply roli, kumkum and sandalwood paste.

Offer flowers, akshat, or unbroken rice, incense, lamp, naivedya, fruits, sweets and coins.

Recite Lakshmi prayers such as the Sri Suktam, Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali or basic devotional mantras like “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah.”

Conduct Aarti with camphor or a lamp, ringing a bell, and singing Lakshmi Aarti.

Complete with pranam, apologise for mistakes made during the ritual, and share prasad with your family.

Many business owners also perform Chopda Pujan, worshipping account books, ledgers and financial records before starting the new accounting year. This practice is a symbol of a clean financial slate, with gratitude for money earned and a commitment to just business in the days ahead.