Weekly Horoscope For November 8–14, 2026: Financial Gains And New Opportunities For Aries, Scorpio And Aquarius

Weekly Horoscope (November 8, 2026 - November 14, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important developments in career, finances, relationships, health, education, and family life. Several individuals may experience financial gains, career growth, new business opportunities, and favourable academic outcomes. However, some may need to handle family responsibilities, health concerns, financial pressures, and relationship challenges with patience. The week encourages careful financial planning, consistent hard work, better communication, and thoughtful decisions to make the most of upcoming opportunities.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
On account of Ketu's placement in the fifth house from the Moon, you will not have a sense of mental steadiness during this week. Therefore, to keep your masculinity and treat other people with respect while you are engaging with them, you will need to exercise tremendous caution. Instead, you run the risk of experiencing stress and causing damage to your image. Given that Jupiter is now located in the fourth house from the Moon, this week is going to bring about large earnings in the form of royalties, dividends, or commissions. A good number of you will be eager to put money into any venture that has the potential to generate profits and is considered to be unique.
You may count on your parents to provide their blessings and raise your morale if you experience feelings of loneliness throughout this week. This will ensure that family life runs well. This week, in contrast to the weeks that came before it, will fast-track your career. In the event that you are a businessman, you can unexpectedly come across new customers and investors and be able to win them over. In the meantime, individuals who are employed will have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them at this time and will provide their full support and assistance. You are likely to get favourable and fruitful outcomes as a consequence of the effort that you have put in this week. Consequently, you should be ready to put in a lot of effort right from the start, and you should continue to keep your efforts moving forward while keeping your mind dedicated to your studies.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
That Saturn is currently located in the eleventh house from the Moon indicates that this will be a very favourable moment for your health. Because you are in such wonderful health, you will be able to provide exceptional care for the members of your family. Your esteem and honour within the family are likely to improve as a result of your actions. When it comes to your health, this week is going to be favourable for you. Due to Jupiter's position in the third house from the Moon, if you are currently involved in a legal dispute that involves money or land, it is quite probable that the judge will rule in your favour this week. It is not only going to offer you cash benefits, but it is also going to greatly enhance your current financial condition. As the week progresses, you will be confronted with a multitude of household concerns, which will make it difficult for you to engage in productive work.
Your life with your family will be immediately impacted by this. This week, there is a possibility that businesspeople may receive some positive news, which will cause you to feel ecstatic upon hearing it. Is it feasible that you will provide your subordinates with sweets as a reward? If you were to provide them with sweets in addition to some additional money in their wage, they would have a greater level of respect for you in this hypothetical scenario. This week, you have the potential to accomplish quite a bit of success in the field of higher education, and if you are interested in travelling to other countries, you are also likely to have a lot of success in those countries as well. As a result, make sure that all of your paperwork is complete and that you accurately fill out all of the required forms in a timely way.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Because Saturn is now located in the tenth house from the Moon, you have the opportunity to include yoga or physical activity in your life during this position. As a result of the beneficial movement of a number of planets and constellations, you will be encouraged to give particular attention to your health requirements. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity. There is a good chance that this week will be favourable for your financial life because Ketu is located in the third house from the Moon. On the other hand, if you intend to make any investments within this time period, you should first evaluate the reality before you really do them. In the alternative, your money can become trapped.
If you have elderly members in your family, you may experience tension this week as a result of their unreasonable demands and excessive expectations directed toward you. Not only will this cause stress in your personal life, but the negative influence it has might also cause disruptions in the atmosphere in which you function at work. In the event that you are contemplating the addition of a new company partner, it is of the utmost importance to extensively verify all of the facts before making any commitments, and only after that should you arrive at a conclusion. The instructors and parents of students who are born under your zodiac sign will be sending their support to you this week. As a result, it is strongly recommended that you get over whatever reluctance you may have and keep looking for their assistance.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Green
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, if you have been experiencing symptoms of diseases such as acidity, heartburn, or arthritis, you will find some alleviation as a result of Jupiter's placement in the first house from the sign of the Moon. Despite this, it is nevertheless recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses such as the common cold and influenza, which can appear at any moment. At the beginning of this week, any financial troubles that you have been experiencing will be addressed as a result of Saturn's placement in the ninth house from the Moon sign. Additionally, the improvement in your financial status will make it simpler for you to acquire a variety of needed products by the middle of the week. Your level of comfort will grow as a result of this.
This week, you will be so preoccupied with taking pleasure in your personal comforts that you will not have the time to attend to the requirements of your family. This may cause them to become enraged, which may result in a difficult atmosphere inside the family. During the course of our professional lives, it has been noted that we have a tendency to get arrogant and forget about the people in our immediate environment, including our parents, instructors, and friends. At the same time, when we are confronted with challenging situations, our thoughts bring up memories and the urge to receive assistance. The same thing is going to happen to you this week, when your ego will cause you to become further distant from other people. This coming week, there will be a lot of beneficial improvements in the world of education that students will experience. People who have always wanted to study in another country will find that this period is particularly rewarding.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
During the course of this week, pregnant women will need to be extra cautious when going about their usual routines. It is likely that your negligence might result in unintended difficulties for you, which could significantly increase the amount of mental stress you are experiencing. This week, if you are in a relationship, you will need to work on improving your relationship with your spouse because Rahu is now located in the seventh house opposite the sign of the Moon. With their assistance, you will only be able to create large financial benefits if you choose this course of action. Keeping this in mind, go with your efforts in the path that is most appropriate. Your stress levels will decrease this week if you create a cheerful atmosphere at home.
It is essential that you take part in the activity to the fullest extent possible and not only observe it. In addition, you will have a better understanding of the necessity of working relentlessly for the sake of the well-being of your family throughout this week. To do this, you must have love and foresight behind all you do. When working with their partners this week, businesspeople who are involved in any kind of partnership business will need to ensure that they exhibit tact and respect. But if you don't pay attention, they could trick you in a significant way. If you are a student born under this zodiac sign and are thinking of travelling to another country, you could get some encouraging news around the middle of this week. On the other hand, this will require you to concentrate on your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
As a result of Saturn's position in the seventh house from the Moon, if you have been experiencing symptoms of illness, you will need to make significant efforts this week to engage in activities and pursuits that have the potential to enhance your health. If you want to keep your health, you should work on improving your unhealthy behaviours, keep up with a healthy diet, and stay away from foods that are hot. This week, you will need to avoid making dumb decisions and make prudent use of your financial resources because Jupiter is located in the eleventh house from the Moon. If you have asked a person who is close to you for financial assistance, there is a good chance that you will be granted it. Consequently, make intelligent investments and use your money.
Should you unexpectedly take on additional tasks linked to your family this week, it is possible that all of your plans may be derailed. It is possible that you will experience feelings of being overburdened with domestic tasks during this period. You may even have the impression that you are doing more for other people and less for yourself. There is a possibility that this will cause you to become angry. Your exceptional leadership and administrative skills will be on full display throughout this period of time as a result of the movement of the stars. You will be able to earn respect and recognition at work as a result of this. On top of that, it is quite probable that a female coworker will provide you with a large amount of assistance at work. It's possible that this week will bring you some good news if you've been waiting for the results of your exams. When students are away from their family for the sake of furthering their education, it is probable that their parents will provide them with support.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Your attitude of always trying to satisfy your demands is likely to be hazardous to your health this week since Rahu is located in the fifth house from the Moon. This placement of Rahu is causing you to continually strive to fulfil your desires. Your erratic conduct will not only lead to health issues, but it will also make your personal life more challenging. Due to the fact that Ketu is located in the eleventh house from the Moon, your close friends and family will be there to support you at every step of the way this week, assisting you in overcoming any financial challenges that may arise. Not only can their assistance improve your financial status, but it will also assist you in repaying any obligations that you may have.
This week, your pals will make a beautiful plan for you, which will provide you with a joyful experience. There is a possibility that this plan may entail going out somewhere, which will provide you with the chance to enjoy yourself with your pals once again. During this week, you may need to reevaluate your goals and procedures and make any improvements that are required. In spite of the fact that your job outcomes and revenues will be good during this period, your desire for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to seek more. This is going to be an especially exciting moment for you if you are currently pursuing a degree in social service or politics. There is also a lot of success for kids who are studying information technology during this time.
Lucky Colour: Pastel Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week is providing particularly favourable outcomes for individuals who are experiencing issues linked to their eyes as a consequence of Jupiter's location in the ninth house from the sign of the Moon this week. Not only will you be successful in taking the necessary precautions to protect your eyes during this period, but you will also have the opportunity to make choices that will strengthen them. You are going to have a lot of luck this week, and it is probable that you will make a lot more money than you normally would. In light of everything that has transpired, it would appear that the goddess Lakshmi is especially gracious to you. In light of this, you should make money a top priority and take measures to ensure that it does not escape your grasp.
Despite the fact that you appear to avoid taking on home obligations regularly, this week may prove to be especially challenging for you. mainly due to the fact that you will not be able to avoid your obligations in the family under any circumstances, which might lead to complications for you. The placement of Rahu in the fourth house from the sign of the Moon creates a situation in which those born under this zodiac sign who are now working will not be able to make full use of their abilities in the job during this week. This may make it harder for you to advance in your work. It is at this period that students will experience tremendous achievement. The effect of a number of planets that are considered to be fortunate will also contribute to the achievement of favourable outcomes. Therefore, those who have a desire to pursue their education in a foreign country will discover that this fortunate planetary alignment offers the possibility of admission to the institutions and universities of their choice.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, you may encounter some minor diseases as a result of stress linked to your profession. This is because Saturn is located in the fourth house from the Moon. For this reason, it is recommended that you spend some time with your friends and family, and if it is at all feasible, you should also consider going on a short trip with them. This next week is going to be a favourable one for your financial situation. Many possibilities to make money will present themselves to you, particularly during this time period, as a result of the influence of the planets. This period of time will also result in a boost in your status. There is a possibility that a joyous occasion or gathering may take place at home this week.
Your household will be filled with merriment as a result of this, as it will produce an environment that is truly festive. Celebrating these joyous occasions, such as a wedding or a child's birthday, will take place inside the confines of the family home. At work, everyone who was preventing you from achieving your goals will be able to watch them fall apart right in front of your very eyes. Because of this, your morale and confidence will be boosted, and you will be able to do every activity at a faster pace than you were previously able to. This period of time will be particularly advantageous for students who are pursuing creative disciplines, and they will be able to triumph over the hurdles they face in their academic pursuits with great enthusiasm. Therefore, this means that you will have a complete understanding of any topics that previously took you to put in a lot of effort to comprehend.
Lucky Colour: Lemon Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Given that Jupiter is now located in the seventh house from your Moon sign, it is imperative that you engage in some form of physical activity this week. It is clear to you that maintaining a healthy body is essential to living a happy and successful life. Therefore, keep this in mind and make it a priority to maintain your health. This week, it is quite probable that all of the property-related transactions that you have undertaken in the past will be finalised, which will bring you rewards and significantly secure your future. Over the course of this week, a buddy or close acquaintance may betray you at a moment when you want their assistance the most. To prevent getting into difficulties in the future, it is best to avoid placing an excessive amount of reliance on other people for any demands.
At the workplace, your voice will be heard in its entirety this week. To put this another way, your tactics and preparation will be appreciated everywhere, regardless of whether you are working or conducting business. You will feel encouraged since it will appear like other people are paying attention to the conversations you are having. This week, the fruits of your earlier efforts in the sphere of education will be far better than you could have imagined. If you are thinking about pursuing a higher education, now is a particularly opportune time to do it since you will experience positive outcomes from any decision you make. However, throughout this time period, students who are studying for competitive examinations will need to continue to put in a little bit more effort.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Due to the fact that Rahu is located in the first house of your Moon sign, you will be exerting additional effort and energy in order to meet a large number of influential people in society during this week. On the other hand, you have to realise that putting your health ahead of your social relationships is more important. Consequently, you should not waste your energy and instead use it to improve your health. This period of time is likely to offer you a number of boosts in your wage. Since this is the case, even if your spending unexpectedly grows, it will not have an impact on your current financial status. On the other hand, if you want to improve your financial situation, you may speed up your attempts to save money by reducing the amount of money you spend on things that are useless. If you were born under this sign, it is possible that your younger sister may find the job that you have been looking for this week.
As a consequence of this, it is anticipated that the employment opportunity that your sister will be pursuing will bring joy to the family. You could want to organise a modest picnic or supper out with your family as a way to commemorate this happiness. If you and your spouse are interested in beginning a new project together, this week is going to be a great time to do it since it will result in substantial income for both of you. On the other hand, before you join forces with a partner, give serious consideration to the possibility that poor communication will result in conflict between the two of you. Today is going to be a good week for kids who are getting ready to enrol in higher education. You will need to exert more work at the beginning of the week, but by the end of the week, you will be able to get higher marks with substantially less effort.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Your horoscope says that your avoidance of fatty foods and your balanced daily routine will have a favourable influence on your health this week, resulting in a reduction in your obesity. This is because Rahu is positioned in the twelfth house from your Moon sign. Due to the fact that Saturn is located in the first house from your Moon sign, it is possible that essential work will be put on hold this week as a consequence of tight financial conditions, which might potentially result in large losses. To finish the duties that are still outstanding, you should try to get financial assistance from a bank or a close friend if at all feasible. This week is very beneficial for your family life since it will be a period when you will be the centre of attention for everyone.
Additionally, you will be offered a selection of mouthwatering delicacies, which may cause you to be in a difficult position about which one to select initially. In the past, circumstances at work that you have been trying extra hard to obtain will appear to be working in your favour this week with just a little bit of effort on your part. Consequently, this indicates that even if you put in a bit less effort than you normally would at this moment, you would still be able to get favourable outcomes. Those individuals who have recently finished their higher education and are currently seeking work in an effort to further their careers can get a call from a respected organisation asking them to come in for an interview. Prepare yourself in advance for each and every question that you will be asked when you get there; otherwise, you can miss out on this opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 7