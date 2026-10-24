Weekly Horoscope For October 25-31, 2026: Career Opportunities And Financial Caution For Taurus, Leo And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope ( October 25, 2026 - October 31, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important developments in career, finances, relationships, health, and education for all zodiac signs. This week encourages individuals to make thoughtful decisions, manage their expenses wisely, maintain emotional balance, and focus on their long-term goals. While new professional opportunities and personal growth may arise, patience, clear communication, and consistent effort will be essential to overcome challenges and achieve positive results.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, your health might be negatively impacted if you allow yourself to become offended and furious at anyone, regardless of the circumstances, because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. Consequently, it is to your advantage to avoid engaging with close friends or family members by reminiscing about incidents that occurred in the past and instead make an effort to relax both your body and your mind as much as you can. This week, you should steer clear of any assets that are intended to be held for an extended period of time because Ketu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. Spending some of your money on yourself and spending some joyful time with friends is a good way to alleviate anxiety that you may be experiencing as a result of anything.
It will be easier for you to make important decisions regarding your finances. In the next week, your loved ones and friends will not place a great deal of value on the advice or ideas that you provide. As a consequence of this, you could have feelings of being ignored when interacting with your pals. Because of this, mental tension may also be caused. To get the most out of this week, it is advisable to keep your personal life and professional life separate, mainly due to the fact that you could become a bit negligent about your profession as a result of personal concerns, which might result in difficulties associated with your advancement. During this week, there will be no disruptions to the educational experience of students who were born under your sign. This period appears to be especially fortunate for female students, particularly due to the fact that the transitory positions of numerous planets are anticipated to bring about favourable outcomes in both their personal and professional life.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Your disposition will be somewhat melancholy this week as a result of Ketu's placement in the fourth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will be unable to direct your thoughts on accomplishing the objectives you have set for yourself. Immediately addressing this issue is necessary, as the bad influence it might have on your health could lead to a reduction in your overall health. Because of this, it is advisable to chat to a friendly person who is nearby, as the words of their spirituality will provide you satisfaction and consolation. This week, those who are in the business world will have favourable outcomes as a consequence of Saturn's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. Those who are interested in business, in particular, have the potential to earn huge financial advantages as a result of a successful major deal. The faster you make money, however, the quicker it will go from your possession.
The fortunate stars in your zodiac sign will guarantee that you do not experience any difficulties with your finances this week, despite the fact that this is the case. Your goal for this week is to arrive home from work earlier than usual, and you will be successful in doing so. An old family book or an old photograph will bring back memories of your family and loved ones, and you will reminisce about them at this time. They will bring back memories that you will cherish. This week will prove to be quite fortunate for people who were born under this sign, as you will be able to accomplish everything that you have had your heart set on. In addition, this period of time will offer you a great deal of guidance and the strength you need to accomplish your objectives and goals in your professional life and in your work. This week, there is a possibility that some students who were born under this sign may be given the opportunity to study in another country. However, in order to do this, they will need to put in a lot of effort and step up their efforts from the very beginning. Additionally, they will need to do so while maintaining their forward momentum. In this particular period of time, it may also be more beneficial for you to receive appropriate direction from a third party.
Lucky Colours: Cream
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
The placement of Saturn in the tenth house of your Moon sign will cause you to make several adjustments to your way of life in order to make it more favourable during this time period. In order to do this, you can choose to step outside of your comfort zone and include regular yoga and exercise as part of your routine in order to live a healthier and more fulfilling life. On the other hand, you should try to avoid taking on an excessive amount of work during this period. When it comes to maintaining the proper operation of our lives, we will always require money at some point. You have a pretty good understanding of this. Although this is the case, it is possible that you do not put in a lot of effort to amass riches, which may result in severe difficulties in the future.
Over the course of this week, a buddy or close acquaintance may betray you at a moment when you want their assistance the most. since a result, you should avoid placing an excessive amount of reliance on other people for any necessity, since this will lead to difficulties in the future. This week, you will experience just this, when all of your methods and plans appear to be fruitless. Circumstances do not always work out in our favour, and you will encounter this phenomenon. In addition to this, you will be unable to maintain your motivation. This week, your expertise and hard work will generate fantastic results, which will enhance your social status. If you have finished your studies and are seeking a job, this week represents a great opportunity for you. To be ready for any difficulties that may come your way, you will need to start preparing right now.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Due to the fact that Rahu is now located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings, particularly your wrath, while you are at work this week. There is a possibility that a coworker may betray you, which will result in a conflict with that individual. If you do this, not only will your reputation suffer, but you may also resort to using harsh words toward them, which will cause you to lose control of your feelings. Given that Jupiter is now positioned in the first house of your Moon sign, this week is going to be really beneficial for your zodiac sign in terms of financial conditions. In light of the fact that favourable planetary configurations might present wonderful prospects for expanding your money, you should not allow your efforts to to slacken.
This week, your buddies will come up with a brilliant idea that will offer you a lot of happiness. There is a possibility that this plan may entail travelling somewhere, where you will get the chance to have fun with your pals once more. This week's career forecasts say that people born under this sign who are interested in business will find excellent outcomes owing to the alignment of numerous planets and constellations. This is because the sign is associated with money and success. Consequently, it is possible that they will benefit financially from a variety of industries over this time period. During this week, a great number of students will have a difficult time locating a quiet spot to study. There is a possibility that you will be unable to focus if there is an overwhelming amount of noise around you. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you can choose to study with a buddy or in a place that is calm.
Lucky Colour: Pearl White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
According to the sign of your Moon, Jupiter is currently located in the twelfth house, which indicates that this week is likely to be beneficial for your health. Consume foods that are high in vitamin C on a daily basis to improve your health and take advantage of the fact that it is quite improbable that you will have any serious diseases during this period. This week is going to be particularly fortunate for people who were born under your sign in terms of their financial situation. Given that favourable planetary placements might present wonderful prospects for boosting your money, it is imperative that you do not allow your efforts to become less significant. Over the course of this week, your mother's health will be outstanding, which will alleviate a lot of your concerns.
In addition to that, your father will be presented with a multitude of options for professional progress. The presence of these uplifting impacts on your family will help to create a joyful environment within your domicile. With Ketu positioned in the third house according to your moon sign, this week is going to be rather fortunate for individuals born under your sign in terms of their professional lives, as the stars will be entirely in your favour with regard to your professional endeavours. Your job and career will be blessed with a great deal of luck and wealth as a result of this. This week will be especially beneficial for students, as you will be able to reap the benefits of your efforts and, with the blessings of many planets, you will be successful in every examination that you take throughout the week.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
You are well aware that emotional sensitivity increases in proportion to the amount of information that you conceal. Your best bet is to steer clear of circumstances like these since they have the potential to cause you harm. In light of the fact that Saturn is now located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, it is recommended that you make prudent financial decisions if you are going to be travelling with family or friends this week. You run the risk of spending a significant amount of money in the beginning, which might result in financial difficulties in the future. You will not only be responsible for the tasks around the house, but you will also be actively involved in social events and will be planning a journey with your family.
Taking this into consideration will provide you with the chance to engage in introspection. Having a number of planets that are favourable to you in your zodiac sign is not a good thing for those who are working against you. You will be successful in conquering them at every stage and converting them into your friends, even though they will be active during this period. Students will discover that this period is highly advantageous for them, and you will find that you are in a significantly better frame of mind, which will allow you to do incredibly well in your academic subjects. You will need to have strong willpower and morale in order to do this, which will inspire you to perform well even when things are challenging.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Participating in sports activities at this period may prove to be beneficial in terms of keeping your health, since Ketu is now located in the eleventh house according to your moon sign. On the other hand, in order to safeguard yourself from any kind of illness, you will be required to wear protective gear while you are playing. Your Moon sign indicates that Jupiter is now located in the tenth house, which means that this week is an excellent time to make purchases of products that have the potential to increase in value. You have the option of investing in gold jewellery, real estate, or the construction of a home, all of which are likely to generate decent returns. This week, there is a possibility that a family gathering or a fortunate event will take place, which will create a joyous and festive environment within your family and bring happiness to all members of the family.
Celebrations of these joyous occasions, such as a wedding or a child's birthday, can take place in the comfort of one's own home. During the course of this week, you will approach each and every activity at work with a more responsible, focused, and structured approach, which will ultimately result in improved performance at work. At this time, there is a possibility that some individuals who are born under your zodiac sign may be offered the chance to join a firm that is located in another country. This week, having the support of your siblings might assist in boosting your confidence. In spite of this, it is recommended that you put your pride aside and seek their assistance in order to improve your academic performance.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
The week brings opportunities for Scorpio natives to strengthen their position in different areas of life. Your determination, intuition, and ability to handle challenging situations will help you make meaningful progress. However, patience and thoughtful decisions will be essential to maintain balance. Professional responsibilities may increase, requiring better time management and concentration. Your efforts could receive recognition from seniors, while business owners may discover promising opportunities for expansion. Avoid workplace conflicts and think carefully before making important commitments. Job seekers should remain optimistic and continue their efforts. Financial matters require a practical approach. You may find opportunities to improve your income, but unnecessary spending could affect your savings. Avoid risky investments and lending large amounts without proper consideration. Planning your budget carefully will help you maintain stability. Emotional understanding will be important this week.
Couples should communicate openly and avoid allowing minor disagreements to become serious issues. Singles may develop an interest in someone new, but it is better to allow the relationship to grow naturally. Family members may look to you for emotional support. Students may experience improved concentration, particularly when following a disciplined study schedule. Those preparing for competitive examinations should revise important topics and avoid last-minute pressure. Guidance from teachers or mentors could prove valuable. Stress, irregular sleep, or mental exhaustion may affect your energy levels. Maintain a balanced diet, stay physically active, and make time for relaxation. Do not ignore persistent discomfort; seek medical advice when necessary. Family discussions may require sensitivity and patience. Short trips related to work or personal responsibilities could arise, so double-check bookings and important documents before travelling. The week encourages Scorpio natives to balance ambition with emotional wisdom. Careful communication, financial discipline, and consistent effort will help you make steady progress. Avoid impulsive decisions and trust a well-considered plan.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, native Sagittarians can look forward to chances for personal development, new viewpoints, and significant choices. Even though you're optimistic, you'll need to be patient and think practically if you want to make the most of the days ahead. When new duties or possibilities arise, professional life might pick up speed. The elderly may be appreciative of your suggestions, and entrepreneurs may look into mutually beneficial partnerships. Do not believe promises that cannot be confirmed or make hasty judgements. Those looking for work should not give up. You need to arrange your finances carefully. Positive updates about future payments or a new revenue stream might arrive in your inbox. One thing that might throw a wrench into your budget is unforeseen costs associated with family, travel, or personal needs. Do not engage in risky investments or waste money. Consistent effort and self-control allow students to achieve steady development. Right now is a great time to study, learn new things, and get ready for tests.
Maintain a regular study schedule and stay away from interruptions because your concentration levels may dip every now and then. When you talk openly and share your experiences, your relationships may warm up. Couples ought to refrain from quarrelling over little misconceptions. If a single person meets someone fascinating at a social event or through a friend, they should let the relationship grow on its own. Emotional reassurance can be provided by family support. Your diplomacy and tolerance may be called for in a household conversation. Mutual understanding may be deepened via quality time spent with loved ones. Make sure you get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and exercise regularly. Lack of energy might be a result of stress or erratic sleep patterns. Never push yourself too hard, and if your symptoms don't go away, visit a doctor. Have faith in your excitement, but be sure you temper it with careful consideration. With a calm and collected demeanour, you can transform potential opportunities into significant accomplishments this week.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Those born under the sign of Capricorn are encouraged to concentrate on stability, discipline, and long-term goals this week. Although your pragmatic attitude will assist you in managing duties, it is important to remember that patience and emotional equilibrium will be necessary in the event that unforeseen circumstances arise. There is a possibility that professional affairs will proceed slowly, which will create an opportunity for you to exhibit your strengths in leadership and problem-solving. It's possible that older citizens may recognise and appreciate your effort. It is more important for owners of businesses to focus on developing existing partnerships than it is to make rash investments. There is a possibility that job hunters could hear optimistic news over the weekend. Despite the fact that the financial prospects look to be reasonable, cautious planning is required. It is possible that your budget will be impacted by unanticipated costs associated with your family, vacation, or domestic necessities.
Steer clear of assets that carry a high level of risk, and give thought to lending money. Reviewing funds and making plans for future financial obligations are both good things to do during this time period. When it comes to love relationships, honest communication will assist in building them. Couples should make every effort to prevent the stress of their work life from interfering with their personal lives. Friends and professional circles may be a great way for single people to make intriguing connections with one another. Members of your family could require your time, empathy, and emotional support during this time. With persistent work and a well-organised study regimen, students have the ability to achieve significant progress in their academic pursuits. Instead of focusing on their performance in competitive examinations, applicants should focus on developing their skills via practice and review. It could be useful to seek guidance from professors who have more expertise. The strain that comes from one's job may be a factor in feelings of exhaustion, interrupted sleep, or mental tension. A well-balanced diet, consistent physical activity, and time set out for relaxation are all important. It is important to avoid ignoring minor health issues. Have faith in your capabilities, but remember to be adaptable in the face of shifting conditions. For the duration of the week, a measured approach will assist you in making judgements that are more prudent and in preserving harmony.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Over the course of this week, native Aquarius individuals will have the opportunity to reevaluate their objectives, build their connections, and make consistent progress toward their long-term goals. You will be able to negotiate shifting situations more effectively if you have patience, realistic thinking, and emotional equilibrium. There is a possibility that your professional duties may rise, yet unique ideas can help you stand out from the crowd. There is a possibility that senior employees will express their gratitude to employees, and that job seekers may discover chances that are promising. Instead of taking risks by expanding their businesses, entrepreneurs should concentrate on refining the methods they already have in place. The importance of working together and communicating well cannot be overstated. All topics pertaining to finances demand careful consideration. Despite the fact that your income could be steady, your budget might be impacted by unforeseen costs associated with your family, vacation, or the requirements of your home. Steer clear of making rash purchases and investing in risky ventures. Right now is a good opportunity to look over your funds and get your payments that are overdue organised.
If you talk openly with one another, your personal connections may become more affectionate. It is important for couples to avoid disputes that are not essential about insignificant matters and to make time for each other. Those who are single have the opportunity to form a meaningful relationship with their friends or at social occasions. There may be individuals in your family who require your care and understanding. The development of disciplined study habits and a routine that is well-organised are likely to be beneficial to all students. It is important for individuals who are studying for competitive tests to focus on revising and practising rather than allowing themselves to be sidetracked by views from other people. Advice from instructors or mentors might prove to be quite beneficial. You may experience a decrease in your energy levels due to mental exhaustion, inconsistent sleep, or stress. It is important to keep a healthy diet, to engage in physical activity, and to schedule time for relaxation. It is important to avoid ignoring minor health issues. The week supports making decisions with careful consideration and working consistently. Have faith in your capabilities, but remember to be adaptable in the face of shifting conditions. Your ability to achieve substantial development in both your personal and professional life will be facilitated by adopting a balanced approach.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, people who are suffering from conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity will need to take extra precautions to ensure that they are taking the necessary medication at the appropriate time. This is because Saturn is now located in the first house of your Moon sign. To add insult to injury, if your cholesterol level is excessive, you should also make an effort to get it under control at this period. Without a doubt, this will result in a multitude of positive health results. It has been noted that you do not comprehend the significance of money in life; nevertheless, it is possible that you will improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. During this period, you will require a significant amount of money, but you will not have sufficient funds available to you. You should also be aware that you cannot anticipate receiving financial assistance from anybody who is close to you.
Over the course of this week, you will have high expectations of other people in your home setting. It's possible that this may make members of your family feel aggravated, which will only lead to problems for you. As a result, it is important to have a positive attitude from the very beginning and refrain from exerting any kind of pressure on other people. On account of Rahu's placement in the twelfth house in accordance with your Moon sign, it is possible that you will be confronted with a great deal of fresh and major obstacles at work this week. There is a possibility that you may become involved in the plot of another person at work, particularly if you do not manage the situation professionally. Consequently, use discretion and make an effort to foresee every circumstance. During the current academic year, students will achieve success in the field of education by gaining knowledge from their previous errors and maintaining their concentration on their studies. Nevertheless, if you are a student who is considered to be ordinary, you might want the assistance of your professors and mentors in order to accomplish success this week.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7