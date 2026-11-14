Weekly Horoscope For November 15–21, 2026: Career Progress And Financial Shifts Await Leo, Virgo And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (November 15, 2026 - November 21, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, covering career, finances, health, love, family, and education. The week may bring financial gains, business expansion, career opportunities, improved income, and academic success for some. However, others may need to remain cautious about investments, unexpected expenses, workplace stress, family disagreements, and health concerns. The predictions encourage patience, careful financial planning, positive thinking, and balanced decision-making throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
This week, due to Ketu's position in the fifth house from the Moon, you will find that practising yoga and meditation on a daily basis will be good for both your physical and mental well-being. In this regard, it is recommended that you go outside and engage in some sporting activities, such as breathing in fresh air. It is quite probable that you may incur monetary losses during this week; thus, you should exercise the utmost caution in all issues pertaining to trades. You will only be able to turn many unfavourable circumstances around if you take this action. It is possible that your connection with your spouse may get strained as a result of your hectic schedule at work, as Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house from the Moon.
In addition, you can fail to keep a promise you made to your family, which would result in their dissatisfaction. In the event that you have been attempting to secure a meeting with an official or an investor, it is feasible that you will be able to do so this week with the assistance of a close friend or companion. Consequently, you should get yourself ready in advance and increase your level of expertise. They may be able to silence you and make you appear silly in front of them if you refrain from answering their queries. This week, the fruits of your earlier efforts in the sphere of education will be much better than you could have imagined. Should you be contemplating pursuing a higher education, this period of time will be very favourable for you to do so, as you will have favourable outcomes. However, throughout this time period, students who are studying for competitive examinations will need to continue to put in a little bit more effort.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, there will be a large increase in spending linked to household or family treatment. This is because Ketu has been put in the fourth house from the Moon. It is possible that you could go through a financial problem as a result of Jupiter's placement in the third house from the Moon. This will cause you to endure mental tension and worry. Therefore, make an effort to maintain your composure; otherwise, you will not only be responsible for the health problems of others, but you will also be forced to spend money on your own health problems. Your money should never be given to anyone without first giving it some thought. Should this not be addressed, it may result in significant issues in the future.
As a result, if you want to make the most of your financial resources, you should confer with the more experienced members of your family. Over the course of this week, you will have a tough time managing a variety of situations involving your home. At times, you could get the impression that a lot of people are attempting to bring you down, which can lead to feelings of depression. You may be able to get your loan application approved this week if you run a partnership firm and have applied for a loan in the past with the intention of expanding your business. Following this, you will soon be able to obtain a loan and put the money that you borrow into your company. In the long run, this will result in substantial income for you. Students who were contemplating studying in another country are advised to be patient and to keep up their current level of effort during this week. Taking this course of action will almost certainly result in a successful outcome before the end of the week.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, your health will appear to be in much better shape than it was last week because Ketu is located in the third house from the Moon. On the other hand, you will continue to experience an assortment of seasonal issues. It is possible that you will be able to alleviate these relatively small issues to a significant degree if you participate in various activities that are both thrilling and soothing. Due to the fact that Saturn is now located in the seventh house from the Moon, you may expect a minor increase in your financial expenditures this week. On the other hand, the good news is that this period of time will bring about a sizeable boost in your income, which will assist you in achieving a correct balance in your financial life.
While it is possible that a member of your family may move this week, it is also possible that you will make plans to migrate away from the place where you are now residing. During the course of this week, you will find that you are able to take a break from your hectic schedule in order to spend time with your family and engage in conversations about matters in the family. During the course of this week, you will be observed consolidating your previous investments and making appropriate plans and strategies for your future. Therefore, before beginning any significant endeavour, it is advisable to seek the guidance of professionals, your father, or any other figure who resembles a parent. It is important that you comprehend the fact that bad ideas are more hazardous than poison. Consequently, by engaging in yoga and meditation practices this week, students have the opportunity to rid their thoughts of any negativity that may be emerging.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
During this week, you could have the desire to take a trip to a stunning location with your loved ones and friends because Saturn is now located in the ninth house from the sign of the Moon. On the other hand, you should avoid overeating when you are travelling because doing so might cause your stomach to get upset. There is a strong chance that your financial condition will improve this week. In particular, because of the planetary effects, you will have a great deal of monetary prospects available to you. This period of time will also result in a boost in your status. Through the use of social media or the telephone, it is likely that you may be informed of some unfortunate news from a distant family.
There is a possibility that this will prompt you and your parents to experience some level of anxiety. In a scenario like this, you should have yourself ready for every possible outcome right from the beginning. There is a possibility that you could experience challenges in advancing your job with accuracy this week. On the other hand, if you place a high priority on yourself, you can choose not to ask for assistance from other people. A failure in the future could result from this. It is probable that this week will be far better than anticipated for pupils who are born under your zodiac sign. Should you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should keep up your efforts and put in a lot of effort since the only way you will be able to get good outcomes is if you do so.
Lucky Colour: Off White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Individuals who are addicted to drinking and smoking will make an effort to kick these unhealthy habits after getting guidance from a more experienced person. In order to do this, you need to make the necessary adjustments inside your organisation and only surround yourself with people who are eager to assist you in breaking these undesirable behaviours. It is possible that those who have previously taken out loans or borrowed money may have a tough time repaying them this week as a result of Saturn's placement in the eighth house from the sign of the Moon. There is a possibility that your failure to save money is the primary cause of this. For this reason, you should make an attempt to amass riches right now. Your tendency to argue with other people over insignificant topics, to disagree with other people, or to find faults in the work of other people is something that you will need to concentrate on correcting this week.
Then and only then will you be able to keep the peace among your family. Because Jupiter is now located in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, individuals who were born under this sign will experience exceptionally fortunate outcomes in their professional lives during this week. You will be able to accomplish whatever you have set out to do during this period of time. In addition, this period of time will offer you a great deal of guidance and the power you need to accomplish the objectives and goals you have set for yourself in your professional life and career. This week, you will need to study with a higher level of focus if you are getting ready to participate in an admission examination. Additionally, it is recommended that students take a break from their studies in order to enhance their overall health. A mild seasonal sickness might cause you to encounter disturbances during this time period. It is likely that this could happen.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Due to the fact that Ketu is currently located in the twelfth house from your Moon sign, this week is beneficial to your health. On the other hand, excessive pondering might actually produce mental tension. In light of this, you ought to make an effort to enhance this routine, which has the potential to offer you success at the conclusion of the week. Following a period of time during which Jupiter was located in the eleventh house from your Moon sign, this week will bring about a significant improvement in your financial status. Over the course of this time period, you will be able to amass riches by exercising control over all types of expenditures. It is important to remember to provide some credit to your loved ones, members of your family, and your spouse for your accomplishment rather than claiming all the credit for it. All of your worries will be alleviated this week thanks to the cheerful atmosphere at home.
As a result, it will be essential for you to take part in the activity to the fullest extent possible and not only observe it. You will also have a better understanding of the need to work hard for the sake of the well-being of your family throughout this week. Love and vision ought to be the driving forces behind every action you perform in order to accomplish this. If you want to make progress in your professional life this week, you will need to detach yourself from any negative ideas. If you do not take action, these negative ideas have the potential to divert your attention away from your objectives, which will lead to severe difficulties in the future. Many children will be expected to do very well in both their academics and their extracurricular activities this week. This time, the people around you will evaluate you not just based on your academic performance but also on the extracurricular activities you participate in. For this reason, you should take an active role in everything and perform to the best of your abilities.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
During this week, you will experience a rush of unpleasant emotions as a result of Rahu's position in the fifth house from the Moon. The people around you will be perplexed by this. If you want to keep a pleasant scenario going, you will need to prevent any disappointments; otherwise, your health can decline. During this week, businesspeople born under this sign will be contemplating making investments because Rahu is now located in the fifth house from the Moon. However, it is strongly recommended that they steer clear of any investments that are either unlawful or hazardous, as they might find themselves in a lot of difficulty. It is also possible that those who are participating in enterprises that are run in partnership will see large financial advantages.
It is possible that you will find some reprieve from these difficulties this week if you have been away from your family owing to educational or professional obligations. Additionally, with the power of your voice, you will be able to achieve victory over individuals and resolve any disagreements that may exist inside their thoughts, therefore bringing peace and harmony. Discuss the possibility of travelling overseas for business this week with your family before making any judgements on whether or not to take advantage of the opportunity. There is a possibility that you may be required to return halfway through your trip because of some significant work that has to be done at home. Many children will be expected to do very well in both their academics and their extracurricular activities this week. The people who are close to you will evaluate you not just based on your academic performance but also on the extracurricular activities you participate in. As a result, you should endeavour to fully participate in everything and deliver your best performance.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Your mind will be filled with unpleasant ideas this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the fourth house from the Moon. Because of this, even if something positive occurs to you, you will tend to have a negative attitude toward it. Consequently, you run the risk of missing out on a great deal of possibilities that may be lucrative. Consequently, this tendency should be improved. Practices such as yoga and meditation might also be of use to you. As a result of Ketu's position in the tenth house from the Moon, you will be able to acquire a substantial sum of money this week via a variety of different confidential sources and relationships. The increase in your home expenditures, on the other hand, would make it more difficult for you to save money. Consequently, it is recommended that you store any additional funds in a secure location and only make use of them in the event of an emergency.
Because of the additional work you have to do at work, you may feel a great deal of strain and stress this week. Because of this, you will be unable to find time for yourself, which will result in you cancelling earlier arrangements with your family and friends, which will be irritating to them. In the event that you were encountering challenges in the process of finishing a prior job at work, you will be able to easily overcome those challenges and effectively complete the assignment this week. These actions will not only get praise from your superiors, but they will also serve as a model for others to follow and leave an impression on them. When it comes to the realm of education, pupils who are born under your zodiac sign will get outstanding results on the examinations that they have been anticipating. mainly due to the fact that the majority of students will be focused on their academics from the very beginning, which will ultimately result in success.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Due to the fact that Saturn is located in the fourth house from the sign of the Moon, you can encounter some minor ailments this week as a result of the stress that is associated with your profession. For this reason, it is recommended that you spend some time with your friends and family, and if it is at all feasible, you should also consider going on a short trip with them. This week, there is a risk that part of your moveable or immovable stuff could be stolen, or that someone will betray your confidence and seize it. Both of these scenarios are possible. From the very beginning, it is important to use the utmost caution and refrain from placing complete faith in any individual. It is likely that you will see a great lack of patience this week.
It is therefore important to practice restraint, particularly with regard to topics concerning the family. Those around you, including members of your family or friends, may become agitated as a result of your outbursts, so you will need to exercise extra caution. Due to the fact that Ketu is located in the ninth house from the sign of the Moon, individuals who are employed should refrain from discussing topics that are not pertinent in the workplace during this week. Under any other circumstances, you run the risk of becoming involved in office politics, which might be detrimental to your reputation. The success you achieve in your academic endeavours this week will be a direct result of your upbeat personality and cerebral expertise. This, however, has the potential to turn a large number of pupils against you since they can get envious of your rising success, which might lead to difficulties for you in the future.
Lucky Colour: Pastel yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, many aspects of your life will mostly be impacted by the situation. When faced with challenging situations, it is essential to maintain your cool and not lose your composure. When making any decisions, it is important to keep the future in mind, especially under challenging circumstances. Ketu is currently located in the eighth house from the Moon, which means that people who have made investments are most likely to experience financial losses during this week. As a result, you should steer clear of making decisions that involve risk and instead seek the guidance of more experienced people and learn from their experiences. It's possible that the actions of others around you, particularly members of your family, will cause you to experience some level of irritation this week.
Your mental tension will rise as a result of this, and you can even find yourself in a disagreement with them. Because Saturn is now located in the third house from the Moon, you will approach each and every assignment that you have to do at work in a manner that is more responsible, focused, and structured throughout the day. Your performance at work will improve as a result of this. Additionally, during this time period, there is a possibility that some individuals who are born under your zodiac sign may be offered the chance to join a corporation that is located in another country. During the course of this week, students will see a multitude of enhancements in the sphere of education.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
The placement of Ketu in the seventh house from the Moon raises the possibility that you will experience some health issues throughout this week. Keep in mind that you should never attempt to treat every illness at home, and you should not spend time trying out home remedies. In that case, postponing the appropriate therapy might make your issues much more severe. As a result of Jupiter's position in the sixth house from the Moon, people who invest in the stock market are going to experience a very prosperous week. Consequently, this will make it possible for them to acquire financial resources from sources that they had not anticipated. Nevertheless, you should avoid making significant investments by using shortcuts, as this profit can turn out to be a bad one.
During the course of this week, you will most likely have several opportunities to cultivate a positive relationship with either your father or your older brother. In addition to this, it is essential to show them respect, to give their words and suggestions the significance they deserve, and to work on improving your domestic situation. This week, it is possible that businesspeople born under this sign may be required to go on an unwelcome journey linked to their profession. Because of this, it is in your best interest to steer clear of this adventure for the time being; otherwise, it will result in emotional strain as well as financial loss. A significant number of pupils who are studying for government examinations will have a favourable week. Because the shifting positions of various planets at this period will bring luck to pupils, and they will achieve tremendous achievement in every field, students will be blessed with good fortune.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
During this week, you should make an effort to take a break from your hectic schedule in order to unwind and enjoy some quality time with your loved ones and intimate companions. There is a good chance that this will have a beneficial effect on your health. Jupiter will be in the fifth house from your Moon sign this week, which will result in an improvement in your financial condition. As a result, it will be simpler for you to acquire important items for your home. The happiness of your family will be increased, and you will also obtain motivation to do better as a result of this. While it is possible that a member of your family may move this week, it is also possible that you will make plans to move away from the place where you are now residing.
During the course of this week, you will find that you are able to take a break from your hectic schedule in order to spend time with your family and address matters that pertain to the family together. As long as Ketu is located in the sixth house from your Moon sign, individuals who are engaged in any form of creative endeavour may have a great deal of difficulty. While you are going through this period, it is possible that you will encounter some doubt over your capabilities. Additionally, this will cause you to feel uneasy about your professional life. This week, those young individuals who are studying for competitive examinations and who are born under your zodiac sign will achieve positive results as a consequence of their hard effort. Thus, it is possible that their desires may be granted. Therefore, keep up the good job you've been doing and ask for assistance from your teachers and older people in order to comprehend challenging topics.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7