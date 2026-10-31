Scorpio November 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Prospects, Love, Education & Health

When Saturn is in the fifth house, it is possible that you will have to deal with unforeseen costs in your family. Because Rahu is located in the fourth house, it is possible that your family may incur costs that are not essential. There are indicators that there may be financial losses when Ketu is located in the tenth house. Due to the fact that troubles in your career might force you to miss out on important possibilities to earn more money, extreme caution is required of you. Because Jupiter is located in the tenth house, it is quite probable that you will have substantial financial gains and secure employment in your chosen field. You will be able to save a significant quantity of money if Jupiter is located in the tenth house.