Cancer November 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Career Shifts, Financial Prospects, and Health Guidance

The door to many wonderful opportunities for you might be opened by this. Because Jupiter, the ruler of the ninth house, is now located in your second house, there is a potential that you will be relocating to a new place of employment. This will most likely result in a higher level of pleasure for you. There is a possibility that some of you may relocate as a result of this, which will provide you a great deal of happiness. Due to Jupiter's location in the second house and Saturn's placement in the ninth house, it is possible that you will be required to travel for extended periods of time for business purposes. It's possible that some of you may even go abroad, and some of you will probably make more money by working for corporations that outsource their work. Due to Jupiter's position in the second house this month, it is possible that some of you may get the opportunity to go to a foreign country, and these opportunities will prove to be beneficial for you.