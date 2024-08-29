September makes cancers think more about their job. Now is a good time to look at your goals again and see if the road you're on now fits with your values. You might not see improvement right away, but the work you do now will be very important for your future success. If you were having doubts about your studies, they will go away in September, and you will work harder in your field. In September, you might get good news if you are studying for the government test and waiting for grades. People who are looking for work should have a good month this month. You might feel more sensitive emotionally than normal, so it's important to be around people who will support you. This month, instead of looking for new ties, focus on taking care of the ones you already have.
Education:
This month, your efforts to learn probably won't go as smoothly as planned because the stars aren't aligned in a good way. Most of you would have the drive and determination to do well. This would take away the important competitive edge from your work. For this reason, people who are taking any kind of competitive test should get extra help. To stay in the top spots, technical students and medical students would have to work much harder than normal. People who are studying crafts or some technical skills would not be greatly affected by bad luck. In addition, there is a good chance that most of your test scores will be, to say the least, below what was expected.
Career, Business & Job:
In terms of your job, this month looks good because Mars will be in your twelfth house for the whole month. This means that you will give your all at work and give your full contribution. the reason for which your job will start to get better. You have to travel for your work this month, sometimes outside of the country. You may not be able to spend time with your family because you are so busy. This is a great time for your job and business. You will continue to have the blessings of your seniors because of Jupiter. They will be pleased with your work and will keep encouraging you. People who do business in the other country will need to be careful. During the month, Saturn will be moving backwards in the eighth house. During the first half of the month, the sun will sit in the second house and look at Saturn. Because of this, there might be trouble with the people in the government sector, and you will need to be smart about business. Tax evasion is something you should try to avoid. Be careful not to get too angry. Because you want to move forward in your business, you will need to treat your business partners well. Due to Jupiter, you will be able to turn bad situations into good ones, and your business will start to do well. Follow the instructions of someone important and powerful who will guide you for your betterment.
Finance:
We can see that this month will be somewhat productive for you in terms of money. In the first half of the month, Sun will stay in the second house. During the whole month, Jupiter will stay in the eleventh house and rule over your lucky place. This means that no one can stop your finances from getting better. You will both make money and make good use of that money, and your bank account will also grow. That means you will also be able to save money. There will also be benefits from the government sector, but costs are likely to stay the same because Mars is still in the twelfth house and Saturn is still moving backwards in the eighth house. It's important to be smart about how you spend your money. Only pay for the things that you need. Curt your costs and try more for savings. This will help you get your finances in order.
Love, Relationships and Marriage:
This month, as the planet Mars will be in your twelfth house from the beginning of the month to the end, your partner may have to go to another city for work, putting some distance between you two for a while. However, Jupiter will help your love grow. You will rely on and trust each other more, even if this scares you at first. But your love will not lessen because of this; it will grow. You will move towards a love marriage, and you can talk to the person you love about it. When we talk about married people, this month will be special for you. Even though everything will go well, Saturn, the lord of the seventh house, will be in retrograde in the eighth house for the whole month. This means that it will be important to keep in touch with the in-laws. Mars will also be aspecting the seventh house from the twelfth house, which means there is a chance of a fight with the spouse. The family atmosphere would not remain very pleasant either, and harmony among the members would be nowhere in sight. In such circumstances, as often happens, children would be the worst sufferers. Pay special attention to them.
Health:
When it comes to your health, this month is one to be careful. Your health will be fine, but Mars will be in the twelfth house and Saturn will be in the eighth house, moving backwards. Now is the time to be careful about your health because being careless can lead to a big disease. If you pay attention to your routine and what you eat, on the other hand, you will stay healthy and avoid big problems. You should stay out of other people's fights so that you don't get hurt or something bad happens. The second part of the month is likely to be better, and your health may be better than it was before.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2