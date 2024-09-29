Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign

Career, Business & Job:

Your professional life might have ups and downs this month. Mars, Lord of the Tenth House, will be in your twelfth house at the start of the month, causing work-related running around. You may need to change cities, states, or countries. Your coworkers will beware of you. They will appear friendly but will try to dig your roots behind your back and play a major role in getting you in trouble, so don't share too much with them and focus on your work. Lord of the sixth house Jupiter will remain in your eleventh house throughout the month and go retrograde on October 9, which will help you improve your work gain the approval of senior officers and possibly be promoted. The retrograde brings unexpected problems, but you can handle them efficiently and succeed this month. The second half of the month should be better. Venus's aspect on the tenth house at the start of the month will make you feel light and productive. Businessmen may confront obstacles. You will make some new judgements that may go wrong and upset you, but you have made similar decisions in the past, which will repay you this time and increase business profits. This time will be successful. Mars will enter your zodiac on October 20 and have a complete aspect on the seventh house; thus, you must be cautious with your business partnership. Instead of exhibiting heat, be soft and business will improve.